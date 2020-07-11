Alex Berenson explains why US schools & # 39; should be open & # 39; without & # 39; restrictions & # 39; despite the pandemic

Former New York Times reporter Alex Berenson told Fox News' Bill Hemmer on the "Hemmer Time" podcast that his preferred response to the current coronavirus pandemic "is not so different from what infectious disease experts said we should do about flu pandemics

"That means," Berenson added, "that you don't close schools. You know, maybe you do close temporarily if there are a lot of cases over a week or two. But you don't close schools." Society is not closed. People are not forced to wear masks in public unless there is really good evidence that doing so will reduce transmission, which we don't have. "

Berenson, the author of "Unreported Truths About COVID-19 and Lockdowns", has attracted a large following on social media, and has become a divisive figure, for his skepticism about the effectiveness of locks and the wearing masks to stop the spread of the virus.

He told Hemmer that a case could have been filed to "temporarily close the country … for a week or 10 days or two weeks" in mid-March, as confirmed cases began to multiply at early critical points like the city. from New York.

SOME COVID PATIENTS WILL NOT RECOVER THE SENSE OF TASTE, SMELL AND STUDIES

"But in early April, it was very clear to anyone paying close attention," added Berenson, "that we could get through this and navigate the other way without social collapse [and] that the real risk … arose from the efforts. for stopping … anyone from getting this instead of the risk of the virus itself. "

Later in the podcast, Berenson returned to the issue of reopening schools, which became a focal point for the Trump administration this week.

"Schools need to open. They should open," he said. "They're open essentially everywhere in the world, certainly in most of the developed world, they're open in more and more places with no significant restrictions on student activity. That's true for elementary schools and, you know, preschool, kindergarten , pre-K. It should probably be true for all schools. It probably should also be true for universities.

"The reason is very simple," Berenson continued. "Children have an extremely low risk of SARS-CoV-2 [coronavirus], young adults have an extremely low risk of SARS-CoV-2. They have a much higher risk of things like drinking and driving. For young children. .. you have a much higher risk [of] things like abuse and neglect.You have a higher risk of the flu.If you are a child or a teenager, you have a higher risk of the flu, there is no doubt about it. of drowning, of fires, of many, many different things. "

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Berenson also noted that the list of countries where student schools have reopened includes "Australia, Switzerland, Germany, France, Sweden, Norway, some of the richest countries in the world, countries where they really care about children, where they have a many child care and maternity leave policies, paternity leave policies that people on the left would love for the United States.

"They have their schools open. Our schools should be open," he added. "Without restrictions."

Listen to the full interview on the latest episode of "Hemmer Time" here, and subscribe to the podcast on iTunes.