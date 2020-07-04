Alex Berenson: The increase in coronavirus cases & # 39; means very little & # 39; if hundreds of thousands are infected without knowing it

Former New York Times reporter Alex Berenson told "The Story" on Friday that the continued rise in coronavirus hospitalizations in some parts of the country suggests that doctors are treating the virus more effectively, or that more people are they are hospitalized "with" the virus instead of that.

"There has definitely been a community growth in virus transmission," said host Jon Scott. "It has spread in the Sun Belt states in the last month, nobody could argue with that. It is also true that if we test everyone on the same day, we have a massive number."

Berenson noted a study in North Carolina that found that almost 15 percent of residents there have antibodies to the coronavirus.

"We haven't done it on a national scale yet, so we really don't know how many people have already received this," he said. "What I tell you, what I tell everyone, this increase from 20,000 positive tests to 50,000 positive tests, essentially means very little if we know that there are hundreds of thousands of people infected nationally with this."

Berenson emphasized that one of the most important figures in any coronavirus data set is the hospitalization rate, not the positivity rate.

"At some point, we have to acknowledge that the virus is either being treated better by doctors, or there are many people who are hospitalized with COVID instead of COVID," he said. "Because the spread of the community is so wide, you go into the hospital to undergo a chosen procedure and they are analyzing COVID and they are finding it.

"Or it is possible, and there is scientific speculation about this, I would not say that it is confirmed in any way, the virus is actually becoming less virulent."