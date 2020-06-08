Alex Berenson: the resignation of the editor of the New York Times editorial page is a terrible omen for freedom of expression

This is a terrible day for The New York Times, and freedom of expression everywhere.

On Sunday afternoon, the Times announced that James Bennet, the editor of its editorial page, would resign, and Jim Dao, his deputy, would be reassigned.

His crime: publishing an opinion piece by a United States senator that Times employees and readers did not like.

Last Wednesday, the Times published an opinion piece by Senator Tom Cotton, R-Arkansas, suggesting that US soldiers should be used to quell protests and violence related to the murder of George Floyd.

To be clear, I thought Cotton's opinion piece was wrong. Last week I tweeted that invoking the Insurrection Act, which would allow active duty soldiers to patrol in the United States, "is not a good idea."

The Law of Insurrection should be the last resort. Even in the worst case, violence last week did not escalate to a level that the police and National Guard were unable to control. (And the way the piece compared soldiers' potential use against Floyd's protests or riots to their use during the civil rights era to unbundle schools in the South was unnecessarily provocative.)

But opinion pages exist to offer a diverse set of views. Knowing what people in power think like Senator Cotton is especially important.

Instead, Times readers, and more importantly, employees, said the opinion page shouldn't have released Senator Cotton's opinion. They called it racist and specifically dangerous to African American employees in the Times.

At a time when social media giants like Facebook and powerful tech companies like Amazon are openly censoring opinions they don't like, the fact that the Times, and also other newspapers, have also drifted away from freedom expression is worrying and dangerous.

"As a black woman, as a journalist, as an American, I am deeply ashamed that we have handled this," Nikole Hannah-Jones, a prominent Times reporter, wrote on Twitter. Roxane Gay, a regular contributor to the Times' opinion page, tweeted that "executing this endangers @nytimes writers, editors and other staff."

At first, Bennet and A.G. Sulzberger, the editor of the Times, defended the Times' right to publish the article. "I believe in the principle of openness to a variety of opinions, including those with which we disagree, and this article was published in that spirit," Sulzberger wrote to Times journalists on June 4.

But as the reaction worsened, Sulzberger changed his mind. By Friday, he told reporters he found the piece "derogatory."

Now Bennet, an excellent journalist who was once considered a top candidate to be the newspaper's top editor, is out. And, according to the New York Times on Sunday night, "Jim Dao, the deputy editor of the editorial page that oversees Op-Eds, will resign his position … and take on a new job in the newsroom."

Remember: this was not the case with the newspaper that published a plagiarized or fictional article. Seventeen years ago, The Times faced another crisis, after Jayson Blair, a young reporter and rising star, was discovered to have made parts for various items. I remember that debacle well. I was a journalist at the Times then. During a meeting, I asked Howell Raines, the editor of the newspaper, if he believed he had lost the trust of the newsroom and would consider resigning. He did so soon after.

My colleagues and I were furious with Blair and Raines, who had enabled it. We believed in the Times' mission, to report the news in the most honest and complete way possible. And although he had never worked on the opinion page, he believed in his main mission: to encourage discussion and debate, even when those opinions might be uncomfortable for some.

Bennet and Dao also believed in those values. Last year, they published an opinion of mine about the potential harm from cannabis, even though Dao knew many readers might disagree.

On Sunday, the Times has championed a different set of values; the values ​​of conformity and group thinking and suffocating dissent.

I can hardly imagine that the next opinion editors of the Times will publish my article on cannabis. And if the opinion page will not publish unpopular views, what hope do reporters have of writing news stories that oppose the increasingly outspoken leftist attitude of the Times?

For democracy to flourish, we must all be willing to listen to each other. But if the most powerful platforms in the American media are afraid to make voices that can make people uncomfortable, how can we do it?

