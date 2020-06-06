Alex Berenson's coronavirus brochure hits No. 1 on Amazon after online retailer initially rejected it

Alex Berenson's coronavirus brochure, "Undisclosed Truths about COVID-19 and Lockdowns: Part 1," became the number one best seller in Amazon's Kindle store on Saturday.

Berenson, who has been a vocal critic of the government's reaction to the coronavirus pandemic, took to Twitter to celebrate: “And there it is! "Undeclared Truths" is # 1 on Kindle. WE DID IT! THANK YOU!"

The brochure became available on Amazon Thursday after the online retailer initially told Berenson that it was not meeting the company's guidelines.

The former New York Times reporter quickly launched a protest on Twitter, calling the move "scandalous censorship of a company that won hugely on the blockade," as millions are forced to shop online. SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and other prominent journalists defended Berenson, and Amazon finally allowed the book to be sold on its platform.

"I didn't think my protest was of any use, but I also thought I had no choice," Berenson told Fox News. "There are several journalists who got involved, including Glenn Greenwald, there were people on the left who explicitly said: & # 39; We think this guy is an idiot and we don't like him, but it is important that this is not censored. & # 39; ”

Berenson said he is grateful to everyone who spoke, but Musk, the tech mogul behind Tesla and SpaceX, probably made the loudest noise when he called the brochure censorship "crazy" and asked that Amazon part ways.

"It was shortly after that that Amazon contacted me and said, 'We are going to go ahead and publish this,'" Berenson said.

Amazon told Fox News that it was a "mistake" and that the book should not have been delayed, but Berenson had his doubts.

"They didn't tell me it was a mistake … I think I'm not the only person who has come across this." They must be clear about their position on publishing controversial material on political issues, ”said Berenson. "I don't think this was a mistake, but I don't know."

"Unreported Truths about COVID-19 and Lockdowns: Part 1: Introduction and Counts and Estimates of Deaths" is the first in a series of pamphlets based on Berenson's reports of coronavirus. Part 1 included an introduction and a section on death counts and estimates.

Berenson said he had decided to publish a brochure after months of tweeting about the pandemic, as supporters called for the information to be more organized. He said all the information came from government and scientific documents.

The author admits that Amazon is in a difficult situation when it comes to educating its customers about the global pandemic, which is exactly what its brochure series intends to do.

"Amazon is in a troubled position here. They have made so much money with these locks that they and Walmart are the two biggest corporate beneficiaries. This idea that they are just a publishing platform and that there is no First Amendment problem around this … they have benefited from government rules, "said Berenson.