Alex Hammerstone signs new long-term contract with MLW | Newsdio

Major League Wrestling has announced that they have signed Alex Hammerstone for a new multi-year deal. MLW issued the following press release:

Alex Hammerstone signs new long-term contract with MLW

National Openweight Champion and Founding Member of Dynasty Signs New Deal

NEW YORK – National openweight champion Alex Hammerstone has a new multi-year contract with Major League Wrestling that will see him stay in the big leagues for years to come.

"I don't want to make money and retire. I want to create a legacy. MLW has given me that platform," said Alex Hammerstone. "Not only that, I still have a lot to do in this company. I still have many goals. If you haven't noticed that someone has that World Heavyweight Championship and it's not me and that just doesn't feel right. "

Hammerstone continued: "I have a platform here at MLW to explore everything I can do and test myself against the best there are and that's what's important to me." I want to thank you all and I hope you will follow me on this journey. ”

"This deal was one we had to make for the league and its future," said MLW CEO Court Bauer. “We identified Alex as someone worthy of being labeled a franchise player. Alex is an exceptionally rare type of athlete and person. We are delighted that you are calling MLW your home for the foreseeable future. "

The Phoenix, Arizona powerhouse originally signed with the league in late 2018 and quickly moved up the rankings to become the inaugural MLW openweight champion on June 1, 2019. Founding member of the dynasty, Hammerstone has remained undefeated in singles competition since her debut.

Hammerstone has dominated the MLW top 10, ranking No. 1 for nearly a year, defending the championship against competitors from MLW, Japan, Canada, and Mexico.

