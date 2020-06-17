Alex Kompothecras fired from & # 39; Siesta Key & # 39; MTV after alleged racist posts

"We have made the decision to cut ties with Alex and we are editing the current season to minimize his presence," an MTV spokesman said in a statement provided to CNN on Wednesday. "It will not be in future seasons of & # 39; Siesta Key & # 39;".

The official Instagram of the program and Twitter accounts shared the same statement.

CNN has reached out to Kompothecras for comment.

New episodes from the show's third season premiered on Tuesday night.

A promotion for the show launched in March featured the story of the 25-year-old drama with his ex-girlfriend Juliette Porter as he and his current girlfriend Alyssa Salerno awaited the birth of their first child together.

On Monday, Kompothecras shared the news of her daughter's birth on her verified Instagram account.

"The most incredible moment of my life … was when I met you, Alessi," wrote the legend of a group of photos and a video with the baby.

"Siesta Key" models herself after the success of MTV "Laguna Beach" and focuses on a group of privileged people living in the Siesta Key community near Sarasota, Florida.

Kompothecras was one of the cast's top stars, and his father, chiropractor Gary Kompothecras, is one of the show's producers.

The series started with some controversy as the watch party for its 2017 premiere was canceled after protests over a video showing a friend of Kompothecras dragging a shark to his death.



