Alex Kompothecras fired from & # 39; Siesta Key & # 39; MTV after alleged racist posts

"We have made the decision to cut ties with Alex and we are editing the current season to minimize his presence," an MTV spokesman said in a statement provided to CNN on Wednesday. "It will not be in future seasons of & # 39; Siesta Key & # 39;".
CNN has reached out to Kompothecras for comment.
New episodes from the show's third season premiered on Tuesday night.
On Monday, Kompothecras shared the news of her daughter's birth on her verified Instagram account.
"The most incredible moment of my life … was when I met you, Alessi," wrote the legend of a group of photos and a video with the baby.
"Siesta Key" models herself after the success of MTV "Laguna Beach" and focuses on a group of privileged people living in the Siesta Key community near Sarasota, Florida.
Kompothecras was one of the cast's top stars, and his father, chiropractor Gary Kompothecras, is one of the show's producers.