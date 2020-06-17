Alex Kompothecras fired from & # 39; Siesta Key & # 39; MTV after alleged racist posts

"We have made the decision to cut ties with Alex and we are editing the current season to minimize his presence," an MTV spokesman said in a statement provided to CNN on Wednesday. "It will not be in future seasons of & # 39; Siesta Key & # 39;".

The official Instagram of the program and Twitter accounts shared the same statement.

CNN has reached out to Kompothecras for comment.

New episodes from the show's third season premiered on Tuesday night.