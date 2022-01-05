Awesome Alex is back for more action-packed adventures in Alex Rider Season 3. This season will be filled with thrills and spills as Alex faces new enemies and the challenges of being a teenager on top of his spy work. The series is based on the book Alex Rider by Anthony Horowitz. Get ready to experience some seriously explosive scenes when you read this season! Alex

What is the Alex Rider series about?

Alex Rider is a teenage MI6 spy recruited by the known Department of Special Operations, a subdivision of the Secret Intelligence Service. He is assigned to infiltrate those places which others cannot do.

What was season 2 about?

Season 2 was released recently on 3 December 2021. It had a total of 8 episodes. Season 2 of the series was based on the fourth book, Eagle Strike by Anthony Horowitz. In this season, Alex is still trying to get out from the traumatic events at Point Blanc and desperately wants to return to a normal life. However, for an MI6 agent, this is very difficult. A journalist Ed Pleasance is attacked by Yassen Gregorovich. Alex is again drawn back into the world of international espionage. While uncovering the case, Alex finds out a link between Ed, a dangerous hacker known as Smoking Mirror, and tech billionaire Damian Cray. With the help of his guardian Jack and trusted friend Tom, Alex uncovers a menacing political plot. The answers to all the questions are locked within Cray’s latest product, the global phenomenon video game ‘Feathered Serpent.’

When is season 3 coming?

IMDb TV has confirmed that the production work of Alex Rider Season 3 is on the swing. So, we might expect the latest season to be coming later this year.

What will season 3 bring?

As for now, nothing is known but it can be speculated that Rider Season Three has Alex up against some dangerous new foes who are hell-bent on controlling the world. Alex will have to use all of his spy skills and wits in order to stay one step ahead of these powerful, evil masterminds. Alex Rider season three will be Alex’s most challenging assignment yet. Alex will have to find out what it means to lose everyone he loves, his parents who have mysteriously disappeared. Alex is set on a dangerous journey around the world where everything Alex has ever known and loved can change in an instant as new truths are revealed about those closest to him.

Did someone ask for more content? 👀 #AlexRiderTV pic.twitter.com/A9qnwY4ZG5 — Alex Rider TV (@AlexRiderTV) December 9, 2021

Who are in the movie?

The movie has been created by Guy Burt. Since no information regarding the casts of season 3 has been disclosed we might guess a few members to be coming to the show.

They are:

ADVERTISEMENT

Otto Farrant as Alex Rider

Stephen Dillane as Alan Blunt

Vicky McClure as Mrs. Jones

Andrew Buchan as Ian Rider

Brenock O’Connor as Tom Harris

Ronkẹ Adékoluẹjo as Jack Starbright

Charithra Chandran as Sabina Pleasance

What is the cast saying about the series Alex Rider?

The series creator Guy Burt says, ” Alex Rider is an iconic British hero, and I’m thrilled to be bringing the third season of the show to screens. With new cast members joining the team, this next chapter will see Alex battling even more thrilling missions, dangerous assignments, and fiery relationships.Stephen Dillane who plays Alan Blunt in the movie says about his role in Alex Rider Season Three: “I’m really excited to be back for a new series of Alex Rider. It’s been great working with Guy Burt again and with such a talented young cast. Alex Rider is a fascinating character – he’s just ordinary enough to identify with but also has these extraordinary skills which make him very special.”

What can we expect from Alex Rider Season Three?

The official synopsis for Alex Rider Season Three reads: “Following the death of his uncle, Alex Rider is forced back into action when MI-SIX discovers that a global terrorist organization is planning to destroy London. Joined by his team of teenage spies, Alex must go undercover and stop the terrorists before they can carry out their deadly plan.”