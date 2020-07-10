Alex Rodríguez and Jennifer López offer has the right funds to buy Mets

Alex Rodríguez and Jennifer López have the necessary funds and made an offer before the Mets' Thursday deadline that is probably good enough to keep them in the game, sources told the Post.

The former Yankee slugger's bidding group offered about $ 1.7 billion, two sources close to the situation said.

That's also in the range of the offer that came from the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils owners Josh Harris and David Blitzer, sources said.

Astonishing $ 13 billion auction favorite Steve Cohen also made a bid, sources said.

Cohen is likely to have to pay around $ 250 million more than his closest rival to buy the Mets after he unsuccessfully tried to rework his $ 2.6 billion deal in February to buy the team and then left, sources speculate. .

That means it will have to pay more than $ 2 billion, the sources said.

Mets chief operating officer Jeff Wilpon would prefer to sell the team to JRod if his bid is close to the best bid at the end of the auction, multiple sources said.

The Fred Wilpon Mets set Thursday as the deadline for suitors to bid on the opening round and reveal to all their investors, and what percentage of the team each of those investors would own.

In the coming days, the Mets will decide how many suitors will invite into the second round of the auction.

A-Rod and J.Lo are believed to be worth $ 750 million, putting them at a significant disadvantage for their billionaire rivals.

But they showed their investor roster that includes Florida Panthers owner and billionaire Vinny Viola, who is contributing about $ 200 million to the bidding group, and it appears that all funding is in place, the sources said.

A buyer can only borrow about $ 400 million against the Mets, so they would need to deposit $ 1.3 billion in a $ 1.7 billion offer, the sources said.

Cohen has scuttled the auction for weeks and can spend more than any of his rivals.

The question remains whether it can be approved by three-quarters of the baseball team owners needed to buy the Mets.

The Wilpons, working with their adviser Allen & Co., are soon expected to interview MLB owners to see how comfortable they are approving of Cohen, the sources said.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred sided with the Wilpons when conversations with Cohen fell apart saying, "The claim that the transaction fell apart because of something the Wilpons did is completely and completely unfair."

The owners will want someone they can trust to help them in their upcoming collective bargaining with the players, a source said.