Alex Santos, longtime Yankees fan, drafted by Astros

Moments after the Astros logo appeared on the screen, cheers from Yankees fans followed.

Houston could have gained some Bronx supporters on Thursday. At least, the Astros gave Alex Santos' friends and family something to think about after selecting the fireball right-hander in the second-round (72 overall) compensation portion of the Draft MLB 2020.

"I've been a Yankees fan all my life, but I'm going to have to deal with that now," the Mount St. Michael High School star, who grew up a five-minute drive from the stadium, said in a statement. telephone interview. "They left with another guy. Everything works for a reason, and I'm happy to be in the position I am in now. "

The plan is for Santos to sign and skip his scholarship in Maryland, he and his father, Alex Santos Sr. said. The money from the signature bonus slot where he was recruited is $ 870,700.

In the time since he was selected, Santos heard from many family members, coaches, and friends. The decision on the team they will now support was mixed. The Astros eliminated the Yankees from the postseason in 2017, the year they won the World Series, but they were found to have cheated by stealing signs, and in 2019.

“A couple of them are fans of the Astros. A couple of them said it's hard to get away from the Yankees, but they are fans of Alex Santos, "he said.

"I was really excited, super emotional," said Santos, who became the first Mount St. Michael player to be selected directly from high school since Collin Mahoney (48th round) in 2001. "I had to spend it with the family, coaches. " , friends. The best moment of all. It's something I will never forget. "

Santos, ranked 45th by Baseball America and 56th by MLB Pipeline entering the draft, becomes the first choice made by new Astros general manager James Click – Houston had no pick in the first two rounds due to punishment for the electronic theft of posters scandal. The team was a compensatory pick for the Yankees in exchange for losing free agent pitcher Gerrit Cole.

If the family had their preference, Santos would be playing for the Yankees or Mets from hometown. But the Astros aren't that bad either. After all, they're known for getting the most out of pitchers, and they'll eventually need to replenish their rotation with Justin Verlander and Zack Greinke getting older.

"I'm going to go out and show everyone what I have," said the 6-foot-3-inch, 185-pound Santos. "I firmly believe that the big leagues will come my way."

When asked if the family is now looking for the Astros, Alex Santos Sr. joked that he would have to sleep there. He still plans to support the Yankees.

"It will be difficult when I come to Yankee Stadium in three years and have to pitch against my team," said the old man jokingly. "But I guess I'm going to be wearing a Houston Astros jersey."