Alex Smith could take another step closer to returning to the soccer field after a terrible injury.

The Washington quarterback needs to pass his physical exam with a team doctor on Monday before being cleared for soccer activities, a team spokesman said. ESPN had reported that Smith was already authorized after the 36-year-old man said that during an interview while filming a documentary for the network.

Smith is ready to take his physical exam on Monday. Veterans show up for training camp Tuesday after the NFL and NFLPA agreed on protocols.

Smith has not played since November 2018 when the tibia and fibula was torn in his right leg. He underwent multiple surgeries after the injury and has since worked to get back into the game action.

Washington expected 2019 first-round pick Dwayne Haskins and former Carolina QB Kyle Allen to compete for the initial job this season under new coach Ron Rivera.

The team's previous regime acquired Smith in an exchange with Kansas City in 2018 and signed him with a four-year extension for $ 94 million. Smith is signed until 2022.

Smith threw for 2,180 yards, 10 touchdowns and five interceptions in 10 games with Washington. During his career that included previous stops with San Francisco and Kansas City, the 2005 No. 1 pick threw 34,068 yards, 193 touchdowns and 101 INTs.