Alex Trebek (jokingly) suggests his Jeopardy successor: Betty White

Trebek, 79, has yet to announce any plans to retire from the long-running game show host that he has directed since 1984.

However, the "danger!" The host was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer last year, and his future on the show is unknown. Trebek told "Good Morning America" ​​that he will do the job while he is able.

"I'm fine," said Trebek in a video published on the official Twitter account of the program regarding your health. "I have continued my treatment and it is giving results, although I am very tired. My numbers are good. I feel great."

There is a 9% five-year survival rate for pancreatic cancer at all stages on average, according to the American Cancer Society.

"I joke around with the public all the time and say 'Betty White' because they want someone younger, someone more fun," Trebek said as he spoke on "Good Morning America."

Trebek said he and White, 98, have been friends for a long time.

Trebek has featured more than 7,500 episodes of "Danger!" He has been nominated for 34 Daytime Emmy Awards, winning seven of them. His last Daytime Emmy Award was last month for the featured Game Show host.

Trebek recently published a memoir, "The Answer Is …: Reflections on My Life."

CNN contacted Trebek's representatives for comment, but received no response.

CNN's Alicia Lee and Sandra González contributed to this report.



