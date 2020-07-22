Alex Trebek (jokingly) suggests his Jeopardy successor: Betty White

Trebek, 79, has yet to announce any plans to retire from the long-running game show host that he has directed since 1984.
However, the "danger!" The host was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer last year, and his future on the show is unknown. Trebek told "Good Morning America" that he will do the job while he is able.
There is a 9% five-year survival rate for pancreatic cancer at all stages on average, according to the American Cancer Society.
"I joke around with the public all the time and say 'Betty White' because they want someone younger, someone more fun," Trebek said as he spoke on "Good Morning America."
Trebek said he and White, 98, have been friends for a long time.
Trebek has featured more than 7,500 episodes of "Danger!" He has been nominated for 34 Daytime Emmy Awards, winning seven of them. His last Daytime Emmy Award was last month for the featured Game Show host.
Trebek recently published a memoir, "The Answer Is …: Reflections on My Life."
CNN contacted Trebek's representatives for comment, but received no response.