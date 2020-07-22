Alex Trebek (jokingly) suggests his Jeopardy successor: Betty White

Trebek, 79, has yet to announce any plans to retire from the long-running game show host that he has directed since 1984.

However, the "danger!" The host was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer last year, and his future on the show is unknown. Trebek told "Good Morning America" ​​that he will do the job while he is able.

"I'm fine," said Trebek in a video published on the official Twitter account of the program regarding your health. "I have continued my treatment and it is giving results, although I am very tired. My numbers are good. I feel great."

There is a 9% five-year survival rate for pancreatic cancer at all stages on average, according to the American Cancer Society.