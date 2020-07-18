Alex Trebek reveals plans to stop cancer treatment if last round fails

Alex Trebek is opening up more about his battle with cancer.

The veteran presenter of "Jeopardy," who announced his diagnosis of stage 4 pancreatic cancer last March, revealed what it would take to get away from the game show and its treatment in a new interview.

"It is a quality program, and I think I do a good job of hosting," Trebek told the New York Times this week, before his 80th birthday. "And when it starts to slip, I'll stop hosting."

ALEX TREBEK BECOMES 1 YEAR FROM THE PANCREATIC CANCER DIAGNOSIS, REMEMBERING "GOOD AND NOT SO GOOD DAYS"

Trebek will be 80 years old on Wednesday, the day after his first memory, "The answer is …: Reflections on my life," hits the shelves. For decades he turned down book offers, but given his declining health and public concern, he decided he wanted his life story to be heard "from me."

In January, the family's name spoke at the Television Critics Association's winter press tour, where he admitted that his resistance was hampered by chemotherapy treatments.

Speaking to the New York Times this week, Trebek confirmed that if his current cancer treatment fails, he will no longer continue it.

"Yesterday morning, my wife came to me and said," How are you feeling? "And I said, 'I feel like I want to die.' It was so bad," he recalled.

ALEX TREBEK "LOOKING FORWARD" TO RETURN TO THE "JEOPARDIO" OF THE FILM AFTER THE PANDEMIC HATO

Trebek continued: “There comes a time when you have to make a decision about whether you want to continue with such a low quality of life, or if you just want to go to the next level. It doesn't bother me in the least. "

The global health crisis ended production of "Jeopardy" in March, but just a few weeks ago, after barely sleeping, Trebek said he mustered enough energy to enter the studio to film presentations of old episodes of "Jeopardy" that will come out. aired later this month. . Amid the exhaustion, Trebek said he felt better as soon as the cameras started rolling.

"Curiously, when we started recording, I suddenly started to regain my strength. It's the strangest thing. It's kind of an elixer," he said.

Your crew can attest to that. "Jeopardy" announcer Johnny Gilbert told the outlet that it is not difficult to say that the game show is his passion.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Once I present him on that stage, he is Alex Trebek," said Gilbert. "You can say that is what he is living for."

The older episodes of the series will air throughout the rest of July and through August. In a recent video filmed from his home, Trebek called the episodes "special," including the first episode he featured, "mustache and all."