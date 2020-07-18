Alex Trebek says he will stop cancer treatment if chemotherapy fails

Alex Trebek says that if his last round of chemotherapy is not successful, he will stop treatment.

In his top-down battle with stage 4 pancreatic cancer, the beloved "Danger!" The host is struggling with the side effects of chemotherapy, including pain that keeps him awake at night.

"Yesterday morning, my wife came up to me and said," How are you feeling? "

“There comes a time when you have to make a decision about whether you want to continue with such a low quality of life, or if you simply want to go to the next level. It doesn't bother me in the least. "

Working in a studio installed at his Los Angeles home in recent months has strengthened his strength, he said: "It is the strangest thing. It is a kind of elixir.

Since the closure of the coronavirus, Trebek has recorded introductions to not-yet-broadcast episodes of the popular quiz contest, which he has hosted since 1984.

Once production resumes, Trebek, who turns 80 on July 22, plans to continue doing the show as long as he can. But he is concerned about his performance and his speech problems.

"It is a quality program, and I think I do a good job of hosting, and when it starts to slip, I will stop hosting," he told the Times.

Trebek "is fine," a representative told People.