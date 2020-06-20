Alex Zanardi in a coma after a horrible hand bike accident in Italy

Zanardi, 53, who had both legs amputated after a car accident nearly 20 years ago, lost control of his motorcycle machine while competing in the & # 39; Obiettivo tricolore & # 39; in Tuscany, Italy on Friday.

According to multiple reports, he crossed the white line in the path of an approaching track, which he could not avoid.

After the accident, the Italian was flown to the Santa Maria alle Scott hospital in Siena, where he underwent three hours of emergency neurological surgery for head injuries to his face.

A statement released by the hospital said Zanardi is in a "stable" condition in intensive care after his operation.

"He is incubated and supported by artificial ventilation while the neurological picture remains severe," the medical bulletin reads.

Zanardi's plight was captured in the headlines of all the major Italian sports newspapers as the severity of his accident spread.

"No Alex, no!" Corrierre dello Sport said, while Italian Prime Minister Giusseppe Conte wrote on Twitter: "Come on Alex # Zanardi, don't give up. All of Italy is fighting with you."

Zanardi raced for Jordan, Minardi and Lotus in F1 before a successful move to CART racing in the US. USA, where he was champion of the series in 1997 and 1998.

He returned to F1 with Williams for a season in 1999 before returning to the CART series.

It was in that formula that he suffered his infamous 320km / h accident at the Lausitzring in Germany in September 2001, escaping with his life, but losing both legs.

In an incredible display of determination and spirit, Zanardi adjusted to his leg prostheses and returned to compete in the European Touring Car Championship in 2003, driving for BMW.

But it was for his exploits on a handbike that the Bologna man became best known to a worldwide audience, winning multiple medals at the 2012 and 2016 Paralympic and World Games.

He was training for this year's Tokyo Paralympic Games, hoping to increase his impressive gold medal count until it was postponed.

Zanardi has also competed in strenuous Ironman triathlon races, establishing a new better world for a Paralympic athlete in a race in Italy last September, and also continues to compete in specially adapted BMWs in various endurance motorsports events.

Messages of support have come across the sports world, with former F1 world champion and Indy Car legend Mario Andretti writing: "I am so anxious and scared for Alex Zanardi that I am holding my breath. I am his fan. I am his friend.

"Please do what I'm doing and pray, pray for this wonderful man," she tweeted.

"Alex is one of the truly inspiring people in life and, as we all know, a fighter from start to finish. Stay strong and Forza Alex," his former Williams team posted on Twitter.

"Fight like you know how to do it, Alex. You are a great man, courage," Ferrari star Charles Leclerc tweeted in Italian.