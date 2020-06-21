Alex Zanardi in a medically induced coma after a horrible accident in Italy

Paralympic gold medalist and former Formula One driver Alex Zanardi is in a medically induced coma after suffering a serious head injury during a cycling race in Italy, according to a CNN report on Saturday.

Zanardi, who had both legs amputated 20 years ago after a car accident, lost control of his hand bike during the Obiettivo Tricolore relay race in Italy on Friday, the network reported.

Multiple reports said Zanardi crossed the path of an oncoming truck.

The 53-year-old man was flown to the Santa Maria alle Scotte hospital in Siena, where he underwent three hours of brain surgery.

A statement released by the hospital said Zanardi was "stable" and is in intensive care.

"It is intubated and supported by artificial ventilation, while the neurological picture remains severe," the statement said.

Since the news of the athlete's hospitalization was known, he has received good wishes.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte tweeted:"No Alex, no! Come on Alex # Zanardi, don't give up. All of Italy is fighting with you.

Former Zanardi Williams Racing team also encouragement tweet: “The thoughts of our entire team go to former pilot Alex Zanardi after he was injured in a hand-bike accident earlier today.

"Alex is one of the truly inspiring people in life and, as we all know, a fighter from start to finish. Stay Strong and Force Alex."