Alexander Vindman in hot opinion piece on military retirement: "I think the right thing matters in America"

"At no point in my career or life have I felt the values ​​of our nation under greater threat and in greater danger than at this time," wrote Vindman, whose family fled to the United States from the Soviet Union as a child.

"Our citizens are being subjected to the same types of attacks that tyrants launch against their critics and political opponents," he continued later, adding: "There is another way."

In an opinion piece released on Saturday upon retiring from the US Army after more than 21 years of military service, Vindman, "now a civilian," recounted how he did not expect the course of events to emerge from his decision. to report Concerns about Trump's July 25, 2019 phone call with the Ukrainian president to other officials of the National Security Council. Vindman's testimony in the impeachment investigation eventually led Trump to fire him as Ukraine's top expert on the council in February and his decision to withdraw from the Army.
Vindman tweets on anniversary of Trump's call with Zelensky that led to impeachment

"During my testimony in the impeachment investigation of the House of Representatives, I reassured my father, who experienced Soviet authoritarianism firsthand, saying, 'Don't worry, I'll be fine to tell the truth.' Despite Trump's retaliation, I maintain that conviction, "Vindman wrote, criticizing" the spurious attacks by a man of ill repute and his flatterers. "

"To this day, despite everything that has happened, I still believe in the American dream," he added. "I think in the United States, the right thing is important. I want to help ensure that the right thing is important to all Americans."

Vindman did not specify his future plans and wrote that he hoped to "contribute" to the effort to "issue a mandate to reject hatred and bigotry and a return to the ideals that separate the United States from the rest of the world."

"By withdrawing from the Army, I will continue to defend my nation. I will hold accountable our leadership and call leaders of moral courage and public servants of integrity," he wrote. "I will talk about attacks on our national security. I will advocate for policies and strategies that keep our nation safe and strong against internal and external threats. I will promote public service and extol the contribution that service makes to all areas of society."

Vindman has spoken since the announcement of his discharge from the military. He tweeted last week that he was sure he "fulfilled (his) duty" as a key witness in the impeachment investigation, reflecting on the testimony he gave after Trump's call a year ago with the Ukrainian president.

"A year since The Call. Much has changed for me and much more has changed for our country. I rest well knowing that I have done my duty," Vindman wrote in a tweet about the July 25 phone conversation.

CNN's Nicky Robertson and Sarah Westwood contributed to this report.

