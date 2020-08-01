Alexander Vindman in hot opinion piece on military retirement: "I think the right thing matters in America"

"At no point in my career or life have I felt the values ​​of our nation under greater threat and in greater danger than at this time," wrote Vindman, whose family fled to the United States from the Soviet Union as a child.

"Our citizens are being subjected to the same types of attacks that tyrants launch against their critics and political opponents," he continued later, adding: "There is another way."

In an opinion piece released on Saturday upon retiring from the US Army after more than 21 years of military service, Vindman, "now a civilian," recounted how he did not expect the course of events to emerge from his decision. to report Concerns about Trump's July 25, 2019 phone call with the Ukrainian president to other officials of the National Security Council. Vindman's testimony in the impeachment investigation eventually led Trump to fire him as Ukraine's top expert on the council in February and his decision to withdraw from the Army.

"During my testimony in the impeachment investigation of the House of Representatives, I reassured my father, who experienced Soviet authoritarianism firsthand, saying, 'Don't worry, I'll be fine to tell the truth.' Despite Trump's retaliation, I maintain that conviction, "Vindman wrote, criticizing" the spurious attacks by a man of ill repute and his flatterers. "