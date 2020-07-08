Alexander Vindman to withdraw from the army. Her lawyer blames the White House intimidation, intimidation and retaliation campaign.

Vindman has suffered a "campaign of intimidation, intimidation and retaliation" led by the president following his testimony in the impeachment investigation last year, according to his lawyer, the ambassador. David Pressman.

The news of Vindman's retirement marks the culmination of a month-long saga dating back to his public testimony in November.

In recent weeks, the controversy has centered on allegations that the White House was trying to block Vindman's upcoming military promotion to the rank of colonel.

"The President of the United States tried to force LTC Vindman to choose: between adhering to the law or pleasing a president. Between honoring his oath or protecting his career. Between protecting his promotion or the promotion of his fellow soldiers," said Pressman. in A statement to CNN.

"These are elections that no one in the United States should face, especially someone who has dedicated their lives to serving him," he added, noting that Vindman "did what the law forced him to do; and for that he was intimidated by the President and his representatives. "

Top Pentagon leaders, including Defense Secretary Mark Esper, have insisted that Vindman is not under attack for political reasons, but a source familiar with his decision said military officials told Vindman that the White House has tried to get involved in the promotion process. .

In response, Vindman was told that there had been discussions within the Defense Department about sending his name on a "one-to-do list" or withholding his name until after the election to avoid affecting the promotions of other service members, the source said.

It is "absurd and terrifying" for the White House to participate in promotions at this level, the source added.

Ultimately, Vindman decided to withdraw from the military instead of attending National War College, which was his next planned assignment, after speaking to senior Army officials who made it clear that forces were working against his advancement within the military.

Specifically, senior Army officials told Vindman that he would no longer be deployable in his area of ​​expertise, which includes Ukraine, a source familiar with the situation told CNN.

Senior officials also told him that he would need a "rehab assignment" even if he had chosen to attend National War College, an option he had been considering before Wednesday's announcement, the source added.

In one case, a high-ranking officer joked about sending him to "man a radar station in Alaska," the source said.

The White House and Pentagon did not immediately respond to CNN's request for comment.

Retaliation for impeachment

Vindman gave explosive testimony during impeachment hearings that Trump's push for Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden was "inappropriate" and that he knew "without hesitation" that he had to report him.

Vindman said he reported his concerns about a "sense of duty," and defended his fellow witnesses from what he described as "reprehensible" attacks.

Witnessing in his Army uniform as an active duty soldier, Vindman invoked his father's decision to leave the Soviet Union and come to the United States, noting that the testimony he was giving would likely kill him in Russia. "Don't worry, I'll be fine to tell the truth," Vindman said on a now-known line.

But Vindman remained a focal point of Trump's anger when impeachment proceedings were moved to the Senate, facing a wave of unsubstantiated attacks by the president and his allies during the trial portion.

During oral arguments at the Senate trial in late January, Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tennessee, attacked Vindman in multiple tweets for several hours, even questioning the patriotism of the Purple Heart recipient.

He also repeated the unfounded claim that Vindman had leaked knowledge of Trump's July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to the complainant whose complaint initially sparked an investigation into the president's conduct in Ukraine.

After being fired from the NSC in February, an Army spokesman told CNN that Vindman had been reassigned to the Army Department.

Later, the president defended Vindman's dismissal from the National Security Council. Trump complained about the news coverage of the layoff in a tweet, saying the reports were made "as if I just thought about how wonderful he was. I don't actually know him, never spoke to him or knew him (no! believe!)."

Democrats asked Esper to protect Vindman

Top military leaders, including Esper, have insisted that Vindman would be protected from retaliation of any kind after his transition back to the Pentagon, but some Democratic lawmakers have made it clear that they believe he is still being targeted by the White House.

Democratic Senator Tammy Duckworth of Illinois announced last week that she is blocking Senate confirmation of 1,123 promotions from the US Armed Forces until she receives assurances that Vindman's promotion will not be blocked.

The initial list of promotions Duckworth is holding does not include the Vindman name, as it is included in a later batch.

Duckworth's power play, which his office described as "unprecedented in modern history," takes advantage of the unanimous consent procedures in the Senate that are used to conduct their businesses efficiently. Typically, a host of uncontroversial military promotions, like the ones Duckworth is delaying, would be approved at once with just a few words exchanged on the floor between Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and whoever the President is.

But instead of giving his consent to approve the promotions, Duckworth objected, which means McConnell would have to go through the long process of filing motions to overcome what amounts to his filibuster.

In an interview with CNN last week, former Trump national security adviser John Bolton said he believed Vindman, who worked for him at the NSC, deserved to be promoted based on what he observed during his time in administration .

"Based not only on their service, but also on the service of their twin brother at the NSC, who were expelled from their duties before, I think they certainly deserve a promotion based on what I saw," Bolton told Jake Tapper. from CNN while promoting his new book "In the room where it happened".

"They should not be discriminated against. I hope there is no one in the White House who is delaying this or putting bureaucratic obstacles in the way," he added. "I think this is something, this kind of corruption of this promotion process, unfortunately, typical of a number of things that have happened in the administration, I think that is a bad sign for all of our military."