Alexis Ohanian asked to be replaced by a black candidate on the Reddit directory. Reddit heard







On Wednesday, Reddit named Michael Seibel, the CEO of Silicon Valley startup accelerator Y Combinator, as the first black board member in the company's history.

In 2014, Seibel became Y Combinator's first full-time black partner. He was previously a part-time partner at Y Combinator and had founded two accelerator-backed startups, which also has Reddit founders Ohanian and Steve Huffman among his alumni.

"I have known Steve and Alexis since 2007 and have been a Reddit user since then," Seibel said in a statement Wednesday. "I am excited to help provide advice and guidance as Reddit continues to grow and address the challenges of bringing the community closer together and belonging to a broader audience."

In 2007, Seibel co-founded Justin.tv, which became Twitch in 2014 and was acquired by Amazon for $ 970 million that same year. In 2012, he co-founded another company called Socialcam, which sold $ 60 million to Autodesk.

"Minority founders often feel like they are looking outward when it comes to Silicon Valley and startups in general," Seibel said in 2014, adding that Y Combinator was "my way to Silicon Valley." The board Ohanian had been sitting on was made up of a white woman and four white men, including Ohanian. in a series of tweets Last week, Ohanian, who is married to tennis star Serena Williams, cited his family as one of the reasons for his decision to resign. He tweeted, "I mean that as a father who needs to be able to answer his black daughter when she asks, 'What did you do?' After Ohanian announced her resignation, some in the tech industry began publicly campaigning to see who they wanted to play the role. "Even better than being replaced by a black person would be replaced by a black woman" tweeted Ellen Pao, who served as interim CEO at Reddit and is a vocal advocate for diversity in technology. Pao specifically suggested Tiffany Ashley Bell , the founder of The Human Utility, a non-profit backed Y Combinator, who tweeted that she would love to be selected for the role. Reddit, which calls itself the first page on the Internet, has long struggled to tackle hateful and racist content on its platform. Last week, some of the most popular Reddit threads went private in an effort to protest hate speech and racism on the social platform.

Correction: An earlier version of this story misspelled Ohanian's last name in the headline.






