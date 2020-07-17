Ali Wentworth explains why she would watch pornography with her children at least "once"

Ali Wentworth would "watch" pornography with her teenage daughters Elliott, 17, and Harper, 15, for a very specific reason.

The "Night Cap" actress shares her two children with her husband, ABC News "Good Morning America" ​​co-host George Stephanopoulos.

"In porn, women have been conditioned to look and act a certain way," Wentworth, 55, told Debra Messing and Mandana Dayani in the latest podcast episode "The Dissenters" (via Us Weekly).

Ali left 16 days of isolation in Coronavirus, husband George Stephanopoulos reveals he was positive

She added: "They are acting and it is dangerous for children to see this as something that women want."

"You can't stop them, so I would watch it with them," explained author "Go Ask Ali." "I'd like to watch porn with them once, like, 'They're acting.'

Wentworth also said that she tries to sneak into lessons with her daughters when they are on social media. "I say,‘ Do you see this girl? There is a hole she is trying to fill, "the actress recalled.

LUCY HALE REVEALS THAT HE WENT TO THE SEXUAL CONVENTION TO PREPARE FOR THE LAST ROLE OF THE FILM

The comedian is known to embarrass her daughters when it comes to sex.

In her 2018 memoir, "Go Ask Ali," she bragged about how much she and Stephanopoulos, 59, had sex, to the envy of their friends, Us Weekly reported.

He later appeared on "Good Morning America" ​​alongside the political commentator and stated, "I'm not ashamed of that! There is nothing to be ashamed of!"

PARIS HILTON'S FAMILY WAS "STUFFED" ON HER SEX TAPE LEAKS, HER AUNT KYLE RICHARDS SAYS

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Her daughters were not happy with that particular interview.

"I didn't mention it as much as defending it in a good way," he told Us Weekly at the time. "But they are like that at home. We say we're going to take a nap. They go, 'AARGH'. So that's the age. It's age appropriate."