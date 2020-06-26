Alia Shawkat talks about Brad Pitt's romance rumors: & # 39; We're just friends & # 39;

Alia Shawkat finally addressed the rumors that she and Brad Pitt are in a romantic relationship.

The "Search Party" actress and "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood" actor first sparked romance rumors in November 2019 after they were spotted together at an art exhibition.

"We are not dating, we are just friends," Shawkat, 31, told Vulture in a new interview published on Friday.

BRAD PITT CLARIFIES THAT IT IS NOT IN TINDER: "I AM NOT SURE HOW IT WORKS"

The actress and Pitt, 55, were also seen together at Mike Birbiglia's solo show, a Thundercat concert, Kanye West's Nabuchadnezzar opera show, In-N-Out, and one of the gallery's shows. Shawkat.

"I received press, but not like this," Shawkat continued. "Not so uncontrollable."

Rumors about her and Pitt even prompted some of the friends of the "Arrested Development" star to ask about their relationship.

ALIA SHAWKAT PUBLISHES APOLOGY AFTER THE 2016 VIDEO OF HIS USE OF N-WORD RESURFACES

"I was overwhelmed. It's that feeling of being naked at school, like, "OMG, everyone is looking at me," Shawkat said.

The actors have also been hanging out during the quarantine, Us Weekly previously reported.

"They are spending a lot of time," a source close to Pitt told the magazine last month. "They are only about 10 minutes from each other, so Alia will bike or walk to Brad's place whenever they have time to relax." Everything is very organic and easy. "

The source also explained the friendly nature of the relationship between Shawkat and Pitt.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"She has been by his side in his art studio, helping him brainstorm about projects to participate in, and vice versa," the source said at the time.