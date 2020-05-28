Alice Cooper wants Johnny Depp to play him in a biopic

Alice Cooper would love to see a biographical film based on her life and career, and if it were up to him, Johnny Depp would play the legendary rocker. In recent years, biographies have become increasingly popular with movies like Bohemian Rhapsody and Rocketman Finding great success both at the box office and with critics. With this in mind, Cooper was asked in a new interview about his thoughts on a possible biographical film based on his life, and the singer from "School & # 39; s Out" said this in response:

"I hope it's not one of those where you have to die first. But generally, it will happen with bands that were extremely commercially successful, while Alice was successful and we sold a lot of records, but it didn't appeal to me all, I was definitely on the dark side, and I think it would be a great movie for me.

The first question any of us would have with an Alice Cooper biopic would be to ask who would portray him in the movie. Clearly a unique performer with a unique personality, it would take an incredibly versatile actor to convincingly portray the iconic musician. Fortunately, Cooper already has the perfect actor in mind to portray him in this hypothetical biopic.

"And if Johnny Depp were more handsome, he could play me … Johnny would be the best boy to play me, because he really likes to take on the characters that no one else wants to play. And he loves prosthetics, he would get my nose there, and all that. He knows me well enough now that he can imitate me well enough, I'm pretty sure. "

Cooper has developed a close relationship with Depp in recent years after Cooper appeared in the 2012 Depp film. Dark shadows. Together with Aerosmith's Joe Perry, Cooper and Depp they later formed the rock group Hollywood Vampires, with the concept behind the group aiming to honor the music of fallen rock stars who died of excess in the 1970s. Together, The band has released two studio albums that have featured special appearances by other legendary musicians such as Paul McCartney, Dave Grohl, and Joe Walsh.

Many of us should agree that Cooper would be a fantastic subject for a new biopic. With an entertainment career spanning more than five decades, Cooper is particularly known for his bizarre musical performances, which often portray him wearing a variety of accessories including dolls, reptiles, guillotines, and lots of fake blood. Nicknamed "The Godfather of Shock Rock," Cooper's antics have made him a very familiar face in pop culture, even to many who are unfamiliar with his music. In addition to her music success, she has also appeared in many movies, and this includes a memorable cameo in Wayne's world along with the recording of the official music video for Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason lives. Now who wouldn't want to see a movie about a person with a story like that?

Who knows if we'll see an Alice Cooper biopic go into production soon, but there are other biographies we can expect to see in the years to come. Biographies based on Elvis Presley, Buddy Holly, Whitney Houston, Bob Dylan, David Bowie and Michael Jackson are among those to be announced so far, and a biographical film about Janet Jackson is rumored to be in the works. If there's a market for movies based on the most memorable real-life musicians, then it should only be a matter of time before Cooper joins that list, too. You can check out the full interview with Cooper on Yahoo Entertainment.