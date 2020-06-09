Alice Marie Johnson speaks out against the movement & # 39; defuse the police & # 39 ;: & # 39; I just don't think it's a good idea & # 39;

Criminal justice reform advocate Alice Marie Johnson, who was released from federal prison in June 2018 after President Trump commuted her life sentence, spoke out Monday against calls to remove the police and He told "Hannity" that the agents don't deserve to be tagged. negatively "in the same way that I didn't want to be labeled a bad person."

"I have had family members who are police officers," Johnson told host Sean Hannity, "and I know they don't want that tag put on them the same way I didn't want to be tagged as a bad person." I made a mistake, the first one, [and] I was marked as dead. "

The Tennessee great-grandmother, who was sentenced in 1997 to life in prison without parole after being convicted of a drug conspiracy and money laundering, has become the face of the Trump administration's criminal justice reform initiative.

"I just don't think it's a good idea," Johnson said when asked about his growing calls by left-wing advocates to dismantle police departments across the United States after the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. .

"I would like to know that if I have problems, I can call the public servants and the police and that they will protect me and my family," he explained. "So I don't think it's a good idea."

Johnson added that he was confident that President Trump would enact reforms that would address police brutality and racial injustice as part of his administration's broader initiative.

"We have to be able to analyze the problem. I am very grateful that the problem of criminal justice reform has already reached the White House," she said. "Looking at my case, I know it touched the heart of the president and I know, looking at what's happening in the nation right now, that's part of criminal justice reform, and I am confident that it will be a top priority." .