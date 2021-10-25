The animated spin-off of Alice in Wonderland, Alice’s Wonderland Bakery is coming to Disney Junior next year. However, this time around Alice will be the great-granddaughter of the original Alice. In this series, she is a young baker working at the Wonderland Bakery that has been in her family for generations to come.

However, it’s not all sugar and spice in Wonderland as there are plenty of adventures in store for our heroine when she goes on culinary quests to find ingredients with Fergie the White Rabbit, Hattie, and Rosa, the Princess of Hearts.

We are sharing everything you need to know about Alice’s Wonderland Bakery, including the cast, release date, and more.

Alice’s Wonderland Bakery Premieres in 2022

The fans of the original Alice in Wonderland will be pleased to know to have Alice back. The upcoming Disney Junior animated spin-off of Alice in Wonderland is scheduled to premiere in February 2022.

In this series revolving around Alice, she becomes a young baker working at her family’s bakery. And it has been passed down from generation to generation.

The series is running production procedures and it will be distributed by Disney Junior.

Alice’s Wonderland Bakery Cast: Who is in It?

Nevertheless, the first question to strike the mind is to know the cast of Alice’s Wonderland Bakery. We’ve rounded up everything you need to know about it. However, we are not sure of the character names of each actor.

The developers have not yet revealed many names about the cast, but we are sure of at least one actor. Carlos Alazraqui has been confirmed to be one in the crew.

Emily Hinkle will be playing the leading role of Alice. Robert Spartz is confirmed for the role of Fergie. Although, the release month for the show is near. We will know more about the cast soon.

What will be happening In The Spinoff Show?

On the other, as we have mentioned before that Alice has a great-granddaughter who is named Alice and lives in Wonderland Bakery. As she works at it with her friends, there will be a lot of trouble waiting for her.

The fans of the previous show have been excited about the new series.

The show is set to release in February 2022 and we can expect a lot of work from the crew who are working on it at present time. Along with that, there will be more cast members than just four such as Rosa and Hattie whom we have mentioned before.

Expect a Trailer before January 2022

As the official release month is approaching, we are hoping to see a high-quality trailer that will give an idea as to how the show is going to look like. We may witness that towards January 2022 at least. On the other hand, there can be some updates about it before then if we are lucky!

We will have a lot more fun, as we go along!