Alien: How Ridley Scott Could Make A Better Prequel

Alien (1979) is still Ridley Scott's horror / science fiction masterpiece, and she wants to make a new prequel; How can you do better than the previous sequels?

Alien (1979) is still Ridley Scott's horror / science fiction masterpiece, but the prequels, Prometheus and Alien: Covenant They have received mixed reviews. However, Scott wants to do another prequel, this time answering the big questions instead of repeating the old ideas.

Ridley Scott has made several critically acclaimed films, including Gladiator, The Martian, and his other science fiction classic, Bounty hunter. However, Alien, which is only the second movie he directed, is still one of his best movies. It is very well done, with a relatively slow pace for modern movies of this type that serves to generate tension. On its surface, it's a science fiction movie, but its story structure, plot, and style are straight out of the horror playbook.

Keep scrolling to continue reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

Related: Rewatch's Best Order for Alien Movies

Alien She also helped launch Sigourney Weaver's career, playing the female heroine in the film. After the crew discovers a crashed ship with the fossilized remains of its pilot, known as the "space riderThey unknowingly bring back an alien who begins to run rampant in his ship, killing the crew members one by one. Ripley, played by Weaver, and his cat, Jones, are the only ones to escape. a 2020 interview with Los Angeles. Times Scott stated he would like to do another Alien prequel, only this time he wants "evolve again"Answering the big questions about who the space rider was and why he was carrying all those alien eggs in what Scotts called"kind of war art"

Why Scott should do a better alien prequel

Part of the criticism about the Alien prequels is that they don't offer much new information or add much to the overall story. In Prometheus, the crew discover the engineers, who appear to have some connection to the aliens, it is still unclear whether they are the creators of the alien species or were experimenting with them. The engineer they find in stasis, after all, doesn't look much like the space rider in AlienIt is not the correct size, although some have speculated that the space jockey is an exoskeleton suit.

So in Alien: Covenant Very little actually happens. A ship crashes onto a mysterious planet and its crew is wiped out, one by one, by alien creatures. David (Michael Fassbender), a humanoid android trapped on the planet, is discovered to have been synthesizing the alien species. Although this is an interesting shot that offers some clues to the creation of aliens, it still leaves many questions unanswered. Plus, Covenant it has too many scenes that have been done before in another Alien films.

What a better alien prequel could be about

Based on what Ridley Scott said, he wants to answer questions about the space jockey. Why did the ship carry the alien eggs? Where was he going What was its purpose? Interestingly, if Scott chooses "evolve again"the prequel series, this may mean that you will not consider the stories in both Prometheus and Alien: Covenant and start from scratch. Perhaps the whole story, or part of it, could be from the space rider's point of view and about his intentions when his ship crashes.

Related: James Franco Original Alien: Role Of The Covenant (And Why It Was Cut)

On the other hand, you can find a way to link your new prequel to what already exists. At the end of Alien: CovenantDavid resumes the Covenant's journey to the planet Origae-6 with 2,000 stagnant colonists and some alien embryos. You can try using colonists for your experiments and propagating exotic species. If this is true, David could be the space rider who was somehow twisted and transformed into a huge alien before finally being killed by a hugger and crashing his ship. Either way, Ridley Scott's intentions are clear: he's going to do another Alien prequel

Next: Event horizon and extraterrestrial similarities explained

The Suicide Squad Joker was accurate, and the director proves it