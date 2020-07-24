Alison Brie and Dan Stevens in an Airbnb nightmare

The rent It is now available to rent (as well as buy) on digital platforms like YouTube, iTunes, and Google Play. The directorial debut of actor Dave Franco, who also co-wrote the script with Joe Swanberg, is not about video rentals, but property rentals. It's not so much a horror movie as it's a character drama, either, with just a small slice of horror served at the end, like a delicious treat after a simple dinner in a fancy restaurant.

The essence: Be honest – you've been browsing Airbnb rentals, fantasizing about "escaping" during this pandemic, haven't you? Well, Franco might give you reason to hesitate, with the story of two couples whose Airbnb vacations don't go as planned. You have Michelle (Alison Brie), Michelle's husband Charlie (Dan Stevens), Charlie's coworker Mina (Sheila Vand), and Mina's boyfriend Josh (Jeremy Allen White), who also happens to be the Charlie's brother. The group of four decides to splurge in an extravagant house by the coast, just for the weekend.

Mina is immediately suspicious of the Airbnb host. Initially he tried to reserve the property, but it was rejected, while Charlie was instantly approved. He suspects that the host discriminated his name from the Middle East, but Charlie puts his concerns aside. We soon learn that Charlie and Mina have a kind of "special bond". Josh becomes insecure, but Michelle fully agrees … until he discovers that Charlie cheated on his last two girlfriends. But when Mina discovers two cameras hidden in the two showers in the rental, she and Charlie have much bigger problems to worry about.

Which movies will remind you?: In some ways, The rent It is the typical scene of the horror movie "cabin in the forest" that you have seen in Evil Dead, The Strangers, Friday the 13th, Cabin in the Woods, and many more movies. But the vast majority of his run time is spent more like an independent character drama, a Duplass Brothers movie.

Performance worth seeing: The rent That largely depends on its four main actors, and each of the four carries its weight. But you have to give up the teacher: Alison Brie. She has proven herself to be a drama and comedy queen with Netflix RADIANCEand she does it one more time in The rent. She goes from Charlie's cool, cool, quiet wife to a jealous breakdown in an instant, and it's completely natural. She enjoys ecstasy, and it is very funny. Franco, who is Brie's husband in real life, is lucky to have her in the cast.

Memorable dialogue: As Alison Brie is stumbling and realizes that her cabin mates are calling the dog that was staying with them, she mutters to herself, "Oh shit, they lost the dog." It's one of the few humorous moments in the movie, and it perfectly sums up what it's like to be tall and selfish while your friends are in crisis mode.

Sex and skin: While there is a steaming shower scene, it's all very PG-13.

Our take: Franco recently received some criticism for saying in an interview that he and Brie had written "a smarter and higher version of a romantic comedy," a philosophy to which he also applied. The rent for the horror genre.That's certainly an annoying way of saying it, especially for lovers of any genre, but I can't help but see what it means when it comes to The rent, which is a lean, low-key, and genuinely good indie horror movie.

At first, I was frustrated by the slow nature of the movie. "Shouldn't someone be dead now?" I wondered at the marked time, and it seemed to me that nothing important had happened. But when the movie finally transitions from relationship drama to slasher madness, and eventually happens, it just works. Yes, the violence in the end is more painful, brutal and significant because the characters feel complete and real. Yes, poor special effects and cheesy jump scares previously would have made the excitement cheaper. And yes, the creepy and satisfying credit sequence is almost good enough to define the entire movie. Perhaps it is not so surprising that Franco shows so much confidence and competence behind the camera. After all, he's been on the movie sets for over a decade.

It helps that the actors are very good. Brie stands out, but Sheila Vand does a lot with a complicated character. Jeremy Allen White, whom I haven't seen much since his Shameless days, it has that strangely compelling quality that keeps your eyes on it at all times. Stevens, whom I love, has his American accent on a science. The rent It's not good enough to get an awards talk: The movie has something to say about privacy, but it doesn't really get to say it all the way through, but it's still a nice polished watch. You may want to change your mindset from "terror slasher" to "Duplass Brothers" before pressing play.

Our call: Pass it on. Do not give up The rent, because the end is worth it. And hey, it's only 89 minutes. Why not?

