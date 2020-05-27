Alita Army continues to fight for Battle Angel 2 with digital Billboard for charity

After the unprecedented revelation that The Snyder Cut not only exists but will be released, die-hard fan bases are eager to see what they can accomplish next if they just scream loud enough. Like the Snyder Cut campaign, a similar crusade has emerged around Robert Rodriguez Alita: battle angel In recent years, with fans clamoring for Alita: Battle Angel 2. Well, their latest effort is so much to raise awareness about the follow-up they so desperately want and to help a major charity.

The new campaign was inspired by producer Jon Landau, who addressed the fan base in a social media post saying, "This is for The Alita Army and all fans of Alita: Battle Angel. I hope they stay healthy. and safe. " This has prompted Alita's Army to raise funds to be used to pay for a digital billboard to be purchased on Wilshire Boulevard in Los Angeles. The billboard will be used to run an advertisement for the Alita: battle angel sequel they crave, with the ad running 30 times per hour. Alita's Army raised $ 1,617 in six hours to complete the transaction, and this will allow the card to run from June 1-7.

However, to show that the fan base is not only big fans of Alita: Battle Angel, but also a group of decent people, the funds to pay for the Los Angeles undercard that would call the sequel, the group has also called the attention on an Amazon Wish List promoted by Alita Rosa Salazar herself. The Wish List allows customers to buy essential items for the homeless, and the actress says she's been getting messages from fans asking them how they can get involved by seeing her make donations to homeless people in her community. This inspired Alita's Army to get involved and combine the two campaigns, which sounds like the kind of inspiring good news that we all need right now.

Typically, this type of campaign would equate to fantasy, but since the announcement of the launch of The Snyder Cut, fans will no doubt think that almost anything is possible if they keep doing it.

Alita: battle angel Follow Alita, a battle cyborg who wakes up without remembering who she is in a future world she doesn't recognize. Ido (Christoph Waltz), a compassionate doctor, realizes that somewhere in this abandoned cyborg shell is the heart and soul of a young woman with an extraordinary past. Alita sets out to learn about her past and find her true identity. The film ends in a cliffhanger, with Alita promising to take the fight to the world's oppressors.

The film was directed by Robert Rodríguez and produced by James Cameron, who co-wrote the script with Laeta Kalogridis. Rosa Salazar stars through performance capture animation as Alita. Christoph Waltz, Jennifer Connelly, Mahershala Ali, Ed Skrein, Jackie Earle Haley and Keean Johnson star in supporting roles. This comes to us from the Alita Army.

