All 10 Super Soldiers Created In The MCU (Not Just Captain America)

the Marvel Cinematic Universe It is full of individuals with power, but here are all the characters that received super soldier serum powers. For more than a decade of MCU movies, the origins of heroes and villains have emerged in various ways. Thor was born with powers, Iron Man and Ant-Man gain powers from special suits, Doctor Strange learned his skills, and the likes of Captain Marvel and Scarlet Witch received powers from Infinity Stones.

However, one of the most common origins is the use of super soldier serum. Developed by Abraham Erskine throughout his life, the prospects of a serum that could give someone superhuman abilities made him a target for Adolf Hitler. Although he was forced to complete the formula for the Nazis, the experiments did not go as planned. Erskine was jailed for his failure, but later rescued by Peggy Carter, who helped him become an ally of the United States. It was in 1943 that the super soldier serum was finally perfected and ready to use, and since then versions of the serum have been used to create super soldiers in the MCU.

The success of Erskine's serum sparked copies of cats and other attempts to create super soldiers. Extremis and Calvin Zabo's formula are just a few empowering serums that Erskine's tried to replicate but didn't take directly from their science. Bruce Banner came close to replicating it, but added gamma radiation to the mix, making him a Hulk. However, Erskine's Super Soldier Serum is responsible for creating some of the MCU's oldest and most prominent characters, and could still play a role in Phase 4 and beyond. Here are all the super soldiers created by Erskine's serum.

Captain America

Steve Rogers was the first Erskine super soldier serum success story. After a rigorous evaluation process, Steve was chosen to undergo the experimental operation to obtain superhuman abilities. Erskine's formula and Howard Stark's camera worked perfectly. Steve emerged from the chamber several inches taller and more muscular, with the serum giving him super strength and more physical gifts. Now he could run faster than the average human (but not as fast as someone like Quicksilver), he had better reflexes, and even faster healing.

Although Steve initially only dressed in the red, white, and blue uniform for performances, he later ventured alone into combat to try to save his best friend, Bucky Barnes. Captain America would freeze to ice for almost 70 years after defeating Red Skull only to awaken in the 2010s and become a member of the Avengers. He spent the next years of his life saving the world on multiple occasions before deciding to grow old with Peggy Carter at the end of Avengers Endgame.

Red Skull

Johann Schmidt was the original test subject for Erskine's super soldier serum. Schmidt was responsible for overseeing Erskine's investigation when he was forced to work at Hydra and saw the super soldier's serum as the answer to his problems. He wanted to be more powerful as part of his quest to obtain the Tesseract and he thought that the serum would make it possible. However, Erskine did not receive adequate time or resources to complete his formula and refused to cooperate with Schmidt's selfish wishes. Rather than wait, Schmidt forced Erskine to deliver an early version of the serum and injected it.

The first version of the Erskine serum gave Schmidt superhuman strength, but he also changed his physical appearance in other ways as a result of the side effects. He lost his hair, his skin turned red and his face was deformed to look like a skull, hence his new name Red Skull. Despite his super strength, Red Skull did not use his physical abilities as frequently, although he did defend himself in a fight with Captain America, before Tesseract transported him to Vormir.

Bucky barnes

Bucky Barnes became a super soldier thanks to Hydra's experiments during World War II. He became a prisoner of war during World War II and was the subject of Arnim Zola's experiments. He underwent some early testing during his capture, but Zola found him again after Bucky was believed to have fallen off a train to his death. The fall caused Bucky to lose his arm and get the vibranium replacement on his left side, but this is also where Zola gave him a version of the super soldier serum for Hydra's lethal assassin to be known as the Winter Soldier.

As Hydra brainwashed Bucky, he was involved in several significant moments in MCU history. It was only when Bucky saw Steve again during the events of Captain America: The Winter Soldier that his memory began to return to him. He struggled to get rid of Hydra's programming, but managed to do it with the help of technology from Shuri and Wakanda. Unlike many other MCU super soldiers, he still has a future thanks to a starring role in the Disney + series. The falcon and the winter soldier.

Other winter soldiers

Bucky was not the only beneficiary of Hydra's Winter Soldier Program. Memories in Captain America: Civil War It showed that several assassins were trained during the 1990s and 2000s to obey Hydra's orders. All of them were enhanced with a version of the super soldier serum derived from samples that Howard Stark owned before Bucky killed him. However, the impact of the other winter soldiers is limited in the MCU, as they mutinied against Hydra and were put on ice. It was only in 2016 that Baron Zemo tracked down the place where they were being held and killed the other five winter soldiers so that they could no longer be used.

Emil Blonsky

Emil Blonsky is another super soldier created from an Erskine serum replicant. As a senior special operations commander, Blonsky was eager to improve his body, so he was paired with someone's mind with his years of experience. General Thunderbolt Ross helped Blonsky receive an injection of the serum, granting him the usual variety of superhuman abilities. He was only able to use these powers a few times since his first encounter with the Hulk nearly killed him. Blonsky's desire for more power also led him to expose himself to gamma radiation, which transformed him into the Abomination. He has been in SHIELD custody for over a decade.

Isaiah Bradley

A super soldier who is rumored to be coming to the MCU very soon is Isaiah Bradley. He is the original black Captain America in the comics and will reportedly appear on The falcon and the winter soldier. In the comics, Bradley was among the 300 African American test subjects that the United States Army used to try to replicate Erskine's super soldier serum. Bradley was one of the few test subjects who survived the experiments and claimed Captain America's mantle for a short time. He will reportedly be included in The falcon and the winter soldier As the main characters learn more about America's attempt to create another Captain America and the unknown history of these efforts.

