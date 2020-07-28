All arriving and leaving Hulu in August 2020

As July draws to a close, streaming platforms like Hulu are ready to change the content in their libraries so that people can enjoy the rest of the summer comfortably by watching TV and movies.

August will be the perfect month for people looking to complete their day of summer activities with a nice movie night indoors. Science fiction fans can tackle the first six "Star Trek" movies or take advantage of the delayed release date of "Top Gun: Maverick" by catching up on the first movie.

However, if you're more of a TV fanatic, Hulu still has a lot of exciting things to do in August, such as full Season 14 of "Real Housewives of Orange County" and seasons 9 and 10 of "Naked and Scared".

Meanwhile, August marks the last chance to see popular movies like "Charlie Wilson's War", the original play "Child's Play" and "Dirty Dancing" before they disappear forever.

To help dedicated streamers plan the rest of their summer viewing, here is a summary of everything that is coming and going from Hulu in August 2020:

Available August 1

Monchhichi: Complete Season 1B (Cartoon Network)

The Pier: Complete Seasons 1 and 2 (BetaFilm)

UniKitty: Complete Season 2B (Cartoon Network)

71 (2015)

3:10 to Yuma (2007)

A Good Woman (2006)

A Perfect Murder (1998)

Australia (2008)

The McMullen Brothers (1995)

Cats and Dogs (2001)

Child's Play (1988)

Slickers City (1991)

City Slickers 2: The Legend of Curly & # 39; s Gold (1994)

Business Company (1991)

Death at a Funeral (2010)

Elena Undone (2010) Tenth anniversary!

Four weddings and a funeral (1994)

Free fall (2013)

Gayby (2012)

Hellraiser (1987)

Hurricane Bianca (2016)

Just Charlie (2017)

The Last Stand (2013)

Legend of the Guardians: Ga & # 39; Hoole's Owls (2010)

Margin call (2011)

Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2003)

My Best Friend's Wedding (1997)

My bloody valentine (1981)

Pit stop (2013)

Rain Man (1988)

Rhapsody of the Thieves (1985)

Insurance (2012)

The Saint (1997)

Sleeping with the enemy (1991)

Sordid Lives (2000)

Spare parts (2015)

Stanley and Iris (1990)

Star Trek II: Khan's Wrath (1982)

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)

Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)

Star Trek: The Movie (1979)

Trapped in You (2003)

Top Gun (1986)

Ultraviolet (2006)

Up in the air (2009)

They were the mines of the world (2008)

Available August 2

Shark vs. Surfer: Special (National Geographic)

Available August 3

Dora and the lost city of gold (2019)

Ordinary love (2019)

Available August 6

The Real Housewives of Orange County: Complete Season 14 (Bravo)

The Peanut Butter Hawk (2019)

Kill the Dragon (2020)

Available August 7

The New York Times presents: "This Is Dominic Fike: The Next Big Thing?": New Episode (FX on Hulu)

Available August 10

Hard Night Falling (2019)

Lucky Day (2020)

Available August 11

I live and kick (2016)

Monster Ball (2001)

Available August 12

Smile Down the Runway: Season 1, Episodes 1-12 (DOUBLE) (Funimation)

Available August 14

Bernie the dolphin 2 (2019)

Available August 15

A Crime to Remember: Complete Season 4 (ID)

Bake You Rich: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)

Caribbean Life: Complete Season 16 (HGTV)

Chopped: Complete Season 40 and 41 (Food Network)

Christina on the Coast: Complete Season 1 (HGTV)

Honeymoon Hunters: Complete Season 1 (Travel Channel)

House Hunters International: Full Season 129-134 (HGTV)

Island Life: Complete Season 15 (HGTV)

Mediterranean Life: Complete Season 1 (HGTV)

Murder in Paradise: Complete Season 1 (ID)

Naked and Scared Complete Seasons 9 and 10 (Discovery)

Property Brothers: Buy and Sell: Season 6 Complete (HGTV)

Say yes to the dress: Complete Season 17 (TLC)

Sword Art Online: Alicization: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Aniplex)

Worst Bakers in America: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)

Worst Cooks in America: Complete Season 16 (Food Network)

Available August 16

Behind you (2020)

Available August 18

The Cup (2012)

Available August 20

Daffodils (2020)

Not recognized (2017)

Available August 21

Find Me In Paris: Complete Season 3 (Hulu Original)

Available August 22

Love in Crown Time: Series Premiere (Free Form)

Available August 23

Blindspot: Complete Season 5 (NBC)

Available August 24

The Paths Not Taken (2020)

Available August 26

Mom: Complete Season 7 (CBS)

Available August 28

The Binge (2020) (Hulu Original)

Available August 31

Casino Royale (2006)

Primal (2019)

Quantum of Solace (2008)

The Messenger (2019)

August 31

3:10 to Yuma (2007)

The American President (1995)

Tango Murder (2003)

Born to be Wild (2011)

Casino (1995)

Charlie Wilson's War (2007)

Charlotte's Spider Web (1973)

Child's Play (1988)

Cliffhanger (1993)

The Food in the Open Air (2004)

Crooked Hearts (1991)

Dave (1993)

Dirty Dance (1987)

Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights (2004)

Balance (2002)

Fair game (2010)

Four weddings and a funeral (1994)

Fun in Acapulco (1963)

Gorky Park (1983)

Happily Never After (2007)

Happily never after 2 (2009)

Hud (1963)

Loch Ness Incident (2004)

Joyride (1997)

Liar, Liar (1997)

The Marine 3: Homefront (2013)

Molly (1999)

Moon spell (1987)

Rain Man (1988)

Risky Business (1983)

Robin Hood: Men in Tights (1993)

The Explorer (1994)

Sex Drive (2008)

Shirley Valentine (1989)

Starting at night (2007)

Top Gun (1986)

Commerce (2007)

The Whistler (1987)

Wristcutters: A Love Story (2007)

The X Files (1998)

Zardoz (1974)