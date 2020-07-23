All charges dropped against Red Bull heir accused of death of police officer, according to Thai police

Colonel Sampan Luangsajjakul of the Royal Thai Police told CNN "The Office of the Attorney General informed us of its final decision not to indict Mr. Vorayuth Yoovidhya on June 12. So we have proceeded to inform him (Yoovidhya) of decision and revocation of arrest warrant. "

A letter sent to Yoovidhya at his home in Bangkok by the Thonglor Police Station and seen by CNN says: "The Office of the Attorney General has decided to acquit Mr. Vorayuth Yoovidhya on all charges." The National Police Commissioner "has not contested the decision" and "we have proceeded to revoke the arrest warrant." The document did not provide further details.

Vorayuth Yoovidhya, 28, was behind the wheel of his Ferrari on September 3, 2012, when he collided with a police officer on duty on a motorcycle in central Bangkok that killed the police officer. Yoovidhya was subsequently charged with driving under the influence, negligent death and committing a blow and fleeing.

CNN has reached out to Red Bull for comment.