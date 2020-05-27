All DC Comics movies currently airing on HBO Max

HBO Max has entered the streaming market, with plenty of movies at your fingertips from the start. Of course, one of their biggest selling points in the future will be their selection of superheroes (they are apparently quite popular). So why not give you the summary on which DC What movies are currently available on the service? There is no reason not to.

In that regard, here are all the DC movies you can watch on HBO Max starting May 27:

Batman (1989) Batman Returns (1992) Batman Forever (1995) Batman and Robin (1997) Steel (1997) Batman Beyond: The Return of the Joker (2000) – Animation Catwoman (2004) Batman: Gotham Knight (2008) – Animation Wonder Woman (2009) – Animated Jonah Hex (2010) Green Lantern (2011) Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Part 1 (2012) – Animation Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Part 2 (2013) – Animation LEGO: Batman the Movie: DC Super Heroes Unite (2013) – Animation Batman vs. Robin (2015) – Animation Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) – DCEU Suicide Squad (2016) – DCEU Batman: The Killing Joke (2016) – Animation The LEGO Batman Movie (2017) – Animated Teen Titans: The Judas Contract (2017) – Animation Wonder Woman (2017) – DCEU Justice League (2017) – DCEU Aquaman (2018) – DCEU Teen Titans Go! To the Movies (2018) – Animated Shazam! (2019) – DCEU Joker (2019)

Some big names and some even bigger omissions. It's a bit of a mix of what you can see. I couldn't recommend any of Batman V Superman, League of Justice, Aquaman or Suicide Squad with a straight face (sorry I'm not really a fan). Said that jester it will be a draw for many, as it will be Wonder Woman.

Although my personal favorite is The LEGO Batman movie – a movie of a joke that almost remains more than welcome, but come on, it was a great joke. Tim Burton's classic Batman movies are also worth checking out (it's a hole in my movie library I'd like to plug in). Meanwhile, the less said about Catwoman and Green Lantern, or about Joel Schumacher's movies, the better.

As I said, some great names. But the elephant in the room is next. I doubt the missing titles on that list have passed you. None The dark knight neither Superman – the two best Warner movies DC catalog: they have been made available since their launch. I'm sure that over time the conflicting fixes preventing them from streaming on HBO Max will be resolved, but anyone buying a subscription should now know that their library is not yet at full capacity.