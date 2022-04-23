Saudi Arabia has banned Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. This comes as a surprise to many, as Doctor Strange is not a particularly risqué Marvel movie.

The reason for the ban is still unknown, but it could be due to the movie’s dark and twisted plot. Stay tuned for more updates on this story!

The plotline of the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

The Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has not yet been revealed, but it is said to be darker and more twisted than the first Doctor Strange movie. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set to hit theaters in May.

This news comes as a surprise to many Doctor Strange fans who were looking forward to seeing the sequel in Saudi Arabia. It is still unclear if Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be available in other countries in the Middle East. As additional information becomes available, we will keep updating this report.

Names of the characters on the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

The following is a list of the main cast members:

Benedict Cumberbatch as Dr. Stephen Strange

Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff…

Chiwetel Ejiofor as Karl Mordo

Benedict Wong as Wong

Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez

Michael Stuhlbarg as Nicodemus West

Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer

Patrick Stewart as Charles Xavier

Bruce Campbell

Julian Hilliard as Billy Maximoff

Jett Klyne as Tommy Maximoff

Soo Cole as Novice Warrior(uncredited)

Tony McCarthy as Police(uncredited)

Saudi Arabia Didn’t reveal Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness For Any of this Purpose

Saudi Arabia has reportedly decided not to release Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Marvel’s upcoming Doctor Strange sequel. The reason for this decision is said to be the presence of actor Benedict Cumberbatch in the film’s cast.

Cumberbatch, who plays Doctor Strange in the franchise, had previously voiced support for jailed Saudi blogger Raif Badawi. Badawi was arrested in 2012 and sentenced to ten years in prison and 1000 lashes for “insulting Islam” on his blog. He has been subjected to 50 of those lashes, with the rest postponed due to bad health. In an interview with The Guardian, Cumberbatch said he was “appalled” by Badawi’s treatment and called on the UK government to do more to help him.

“We have a moral responsibility to ask ourselves what we can do to put pressure on the Saudi Arabian government to allow free speech, and internet access and stop flogging bloggers,” he said. Saudi Arabia has retaliated by prohibiting Doctor Strange from entering the Multiverse of Madness. An official source told The Hollywood Reporter that the film was “not in line with [the] values” of the kingdom.

Enter a new dimension of Strange. Watch the official trailer for Marvel Studios' #DoctorStrange in the Multiverse of Madness. Only in theaters May 6. pic.twitter.com/p1S4Vq5HBc — Doctor Strange (@DrStrange) February 13, 2022

The future success of the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

The Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now in question as the film is set to open in Saudi Arabia on May 19. The source said that the ban is “likely” to be permanent. This is not the first time that a Hollywood film has been banned in Saudi Arabia. In 2015, the country blocked The Martian because of its depiction of a Muslim character praying. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set to hit theaters in the U.S. on March 25, 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

Saudi Arabia has banned Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, an upcoming Hollywood film, due to its depiction of a Muslim character praying. Fans’ reaction to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ban in Saudi Arabia has mixed, with some people understanding the decision and others feeling disappointed.

Likewise, some critics argue that the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ban is a form of censorship and that it’s unfair to judge the film without seeing it.

What do you think of Doctor Strange being banned in Saudi Arabia? Also, do you think Doctor Strange should be banned in other countries?