All eyes on New York: reopening will test crisis-torn city

The city that never sleeps was under curfew for much of last week. Famous stores were closed after days of unrest. The lights are off in Broadway theaters, and the subway no longer works at night.

But after three grim months, New York City will attempt to turn the page when it begins to reopen Monday after being hit first by the coronavirus and then by an outbreak of anger at racism and police brutality.

With the virus under control, for now at least, New York is easing the restrictions that closed schools, businesses and much of city life in March.

Formerly "non-essential" construction, manufacturing, wholesalers, and retailers may resume work, with restrictions. Retailers can reopen for delivery and pickup, although customers are still unable to navigate within.

It is a turning point as the city attempts to return to business after becoming the epicenter of the US coronavirus outbreak. USA, undergoing a surge that killed more than 500 people per day at its peak in early mid-April. Overall, more than 21,000 people across the city have died from confirmed or probable COVID-19.

Facing problems ranging from creating social distance in the subway to restoring public trust in the police, can the city regroup? Can New Yorkers?

Edwin Arce believes so. Chef of a Manhattan restaurant, he was encouraged to see more customers than expected when he reopened this week for take-out and delivery.

"As a city, we are ready to go back, start dating, live life, however, with the new reality," with masks and 6-foot separation, said Arce, 31. "The new normal".

Sam Solomon wonders how normal that will be.

"I don't know if it will ever be like this," said Solomon, 22, who has a health-related job.

After months of relative isolation, "it's going to be a fit to be around so many people," said the New York native, who never thought she would have to get used to the crowds.

The city has already reawakened when the warm weather drew people outdoors, more restaurants offered take-out service, and more recently, when thousands of people marched in protests sparked by the murder of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis.

The number of passengers on the subway is increasing after falling from 5.4 million trips per day of the week in February to less than 450,000 in April, says the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

Commuters will find subway schedules back to the usual Monday, with signs showing people how far they stand, or try, on platforms. The stops from 1 a.m. at 5 a.m. which started in early May will continue so that the trains can be cleaned.

But as the city tries to recover financially, will the virus hit back?

"It will be a great test," said Dr. Bruce Polsky, a city resident who is president of medicine at NYU Winthrop Hospital in suburban Mineola.

Months of social estrangement, wearing masks, handwashing, shock and fear have made New Yorkers better prepared to keep the coronavirus under control, health experts said.

However, Dr. Ian Lipkin, an epidemiologist at Columbia University who had COVID-19 in March, is concerned that the virus may spread in protests following Floyd's death on May 25.

The cost of the virus, in lives, despair and exhaustion, weighs on him: "It is very difficult to see how we recover."

Meanwhile, some retailers closed their stores after the protests were marred by a few nights of robberies in Manhattan and other areas last week.

Saks Fifth Avenue closed its windows with plywood, wire fencing, and barbed wire. Macy & # 39; s says she is "taking things day by day" regarding when to start the sidewalk service at her iconic flagship store, which entered a week ago.

8 a.m. at 5 p.m. The curfew was lifted on Sunday, a day earlier than originally planned.

After all the loss and sacrifice, Monday's milestone comes when public attention turns to protests, demands for police reform, and anger over officers' behavior towards protesters.

Mayor Bill de Blasio, a Democrat, promised on Sunday to accelerate discipline for troubled officers and shift some money from police to social services. But he also emphasized Monday's reopening as "a moment that all New Yorkers should celebrate."

Urban policy expert Jonathan Bowles wonders if the city has been clear enough about what is safe and what to expect.

"All eyes will be on New York in the coming months," said Bowles, executive director of the Center for an Urban Future. "The city now has to show that it really knows what it is doing, that it can still be a dense city like New York and still solve this."

Of course, New York City has had to prove itself before, after its population decline and fiscal crisis in the 1970s, after its peak of crime in the 1980s and 1990s, after 9/11. September.

"You can't keep us down," says Carlo Scissura, president of the New York Construction Congress, a group in the construction industry. "We can go down a little bit, but we go back up."

Associated Press Medical writer Carla K. Johnson contributed from Washington state.