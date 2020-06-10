All Lives Matter protesters recreated the death of George Floyd as a Black Lives Matter march passed

The moment was videotaped by several people on both sides of the protest and posted on social media. "Black lives don't matter to anyone," shouts an apparent All Lives Matter protester.

The entire incident lasted one minute and 23 seconds, according to the video published on social networks that CNN has obtained.

The video appears to have been taken by an All Lives Matter protester and shows what was happening before and after the Black Lives Matter march.

About 20 seconds before the police cars escorting the Black Lives Matter march arrive at All Lives Matter protesters, a man lies face down on the ground. Shortly after that, another man kneels on his neck and begins the recreation of Floyd's death.

Other videos of eyewitnesses, taken by Black Lives Matters protesters, reflect what happened next.

"I felt something was happening because officers started moving us to the opposite side of the street as we moved closer to that area," Russell Sampson, a Black Lives Matter protester, told CNN.

Ten seconds after the police escorts passed, as the protesters approached, the kneeling man began to yell at them. "You don't comply, that's what happens," he yells, pointing to the protesters at the person below him. "Look … it didn't! It didn't. If it had, that wouldn't have happened."

The organizer of the Black Lives Matter protest in Franklinville, Daryan Fennal, told CNN that she burst into tears at the recreation.

"I saw mothers trying to cover their children's eyes," he told CNN in a statement.

"Racism is everywhere, but showing it in such a horrible and public way was what surprised me."

After the protesters pass, the man taking the video begins commenting on the Black Lives Matter protesters.

"Black lives don't matter to anyone," he is told in the video. "All lives matter. All lives matter. The police live matters. God bless the police. God bless the police. You silly protesters."

Corrections officer suspended, FedEx employee fired

The recreation generated quick criticism as the videos were widely shared on social media.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy condemned the behavior and said that "mocking" the Floyd murder to "belittle the justice claims of our black and brown communities is disgusting."

After the videos appeared and the outrage grew online, the New Jersey Department of Corrections said it had suspended an officer who it says was "participating in the filming of a hateful and disappointing video that mocked the murder of George Floyd. "

The department has also begun a "thorough and accelerated" investigation into the officer.

A source familiar with the situation tells CNN that the suspended officer is Joseph DeMarco, who has been an NJDOC employee for at least 18 years. The source said that after having "a conversation" with his union on Tuesday, DeMarco hired a private attorney. DeMarco was due to be interviewed about NJDOC's internal affairs on Wednesday morning, according to the source.

A hearing will be held after internal affairs make their recommendation and then it will be decided whether DeMarco is suspended with or without payment, the source says.

Multiple CNN calls have not been returned to DeMarco.

Local union president William Sullivan told CNN that the union, which represents approximately 6,000 correctional officers in New Jersey, was informed of the incident around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday after "many officers called and were upset."

"We need to continue to practice tolerance and understanding, not discrimination and hatred," the union said in a statement on its Facebook page. "As a collective group, we pray for those who are suffering and we are here to help each and every one of them heal."

In a statement, FedEx said it fired an employee who he allegedly saw on video at the protest.

"FedEx maintains its team members with high standards of personal conduct, and we do not tolerate the heinous and offensive behavior shown in this video. The person involved is no longer employed by FedEx. We support those who support justice and equality, "read the statement.

CNN continues to try to reach out to the former FedEx employee for comment, as well as the suspended corrections officer.

But Daryann Fennal, the organizer for Black Lives Matter, says this won't take away from her efforts. She says she can't "not see" the recreation and calls it terrifying and terrifying. "Despite the horrible incident we witnessed, I still have hope for the future and hope that we will at least reach the heart of one person yesterday," he said.