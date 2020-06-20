All MLB teams to shut down spring training sites amid concern over virus, source says.

All Major League Baseball teams will close their spring training camp over concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, a move that came in the wake of the Philadelphia Phillies who announced Friday that five players tested positive for COVID-19.

The closings come as MLB owners and players try to negotiate a deal to start the season, raising the possibility that the virus outbreak may slow all attempts to start this year.

A person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press that the spring complexes in Florida and Arizona will be temporarily closed due to recent events. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because there was no official statement.

PHILLIES PLAYERS, STAFF MEMBERS TEST POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUSES AT SPRING TRAINING FACILITY

The facilities will undergo a thorough cleaning and disinfection. No one can re-enter without a negative test for the virus.

Shortly after the Phillies became the first known team affected by the outbreak, Toronto closed its site in Dunedin, Florida, about five miles from the Philadelphia camp in Clearwater. The Blue Jays said a player showed symptoms consistent with the virus.

The San Francisco Giants facility in Scottsdale, Arizona, was closed after a person who had been at the site and a family member exhibited symptoms Thursday. Texas closed its camp about 30 miles away in Surprise, saying that no one had tested positive but wanted to expand the testing protocols.

Additionally, the Houston Astros said a player who worked at his spring camp in West Palm Beach, Florida, tested positive several days ago and was recovering. The Astros said they "implemented all health and safety protocols," but did not say the camp was closed.

Caught in a bitter fight over money, the owners and union expected the players to start testing on Tuesday and then begin a second round of spring training next weekend. Most teams had anticipated holding those trainings at their ball stadiums at home, rather than at their spring camps in Florida and Arizona.

Earlier this week, Deputy Commissioner Dan Halem wrote in a letter to chief player union negotiator Bruce Meyer that "the proliferation of COVID-19 outbreaks across the country over the past week, and the fact that we already know From a list of 40 men, the players and staff who tested positive increased the risks associated with the start of spring training in the coming weeks. "

Regarding the implications of the outbreak for the season, the Phillies said "it is too early to know."

The Phillies said three staff members at the camp also tested positive. The team did not identify any of those affected.

Florida has experienced increasing incidents of new cases and rates of those who tested positive for COVID-19. In the past two weeks, the average number of daily new cases in Florida has increased by 1,422.7, or 144.4%.

Arizona has also had a recent increase in cases, reaching a record of new daily cases.

The Phillies said the first confirmed case occurred on Tuesday. The club said eight staff members tested negative for the virus, while 12 staff members and 20 players, both major and minor leagues, who live in the Clearwater area are being evaluated.

The Phillies closed their facilities in March when the coronavirus pandemic closed sports. Players returning from injuries were allowed to continue their rehabilitation after the facilities were thoroughly cleaned. Some of the athletic trainers and team personnel remained to supervise and safety precautions were taken.

Several other players began training at the facility in recent weeks, but the group size was limited.

In a statement, managing partner John Middleton said: "The Phillies are committed to the health and well-being of our players, coaches and staff as our highest priority."

"As a result of these confirmed tests, all facilities in Clearwater have been closed indefinitely to all players, coaches and staff and will remain closed until medical authorities are certain that the virus is under control and our facilities are disinfected," he said. .

World Series champions Washington Nationals, who did not reopen the spring camp they share with Houston after closing their portion in mid-March, said they had tested positive for a minor league in the Dominican Republic. The team said the player was not at his facility.

AP baseball writer Ronald Blum, AP hockey writers John Wawrow and Stephen Whyno, and AP sports writer Rob Maaddi contributed to this report.