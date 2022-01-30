Zombies are one of the most loved themes of horror movies and series alike. And, All Of Us Are Dead is an upcoming Korean movie. After the massive success of Squid Games, people have started liking Korean art more than ever. And with ‘All Of Us Are Dead’ the expectations among the viewers are sure to get high.

What is ‘All Of Us Are Dead’ about?

All Of Us Are Dead is a Korean series that takes a gruesome and thrilling look at the zombie apocalypse. The show follows the story of a small group of student survivors in their high school as they attempt to navigate their way through a world full of zombies. The characters are well-developed and the plot is fast-paced, making it one of the most exciting zombie shows out there. If you’re looking for a show that will keep you on the edge of your seat, All Of Us Are Dead is definitely worth checking out!

Who are in the cast of All Of Us Are Dead?

In this supernatural horror show, viewers will get to see some young talented actors like Yoon Chan-young (Doctor John), Park Ji-hoo (House of Hummingbird), Cho Yi-Hyun (Hospital Playlist), Park Solomon (Sweet Revenge), and Yoo In-soo (At a Distance, Spring Is Green). Apart from this, the series will also feature Lee Yoo-mi who got great fame and name with her role in Squid Game where she played Ji-Yeong (player 240).

What is the cast saying about All Of Us Are Dead?

Yoon Chan-young said, “I was fascinated by the All Of Us Are Dead script from the moment I read it. The zombies in this series are not just your average brainless monsters, and the human characters are also well-developed. I’m excited to see how audiences will react to the show.”Park Ji-hoo said, “I was immediately drawn to All Of Us Are Dead because of its fresh take on the zombie genre. This is my first time playing a character who isn’t purely good or bad, so I’m looking forward to seeing how fans respond.”

Cho Yi-Hyun said, “All Of Us Are Dead is intense and thrilling right from the start, and I think viewers will be hooked once they see it. It’s been a while since I’ve had the chance to play such an emotionally complex character, so I’m really excited for this project.”

The zombies are smart and fast, and the human characters are just as complex and well-developed as the zombies themselves. This series is not for the faint of heart – it’s intense from start to finish. But if you’re looking for a thrill ride, then All Of Us Are Dead is definitely worth watching. All Of Us Are Dead is set to premiere on Netflix on January 28th. Be sure to check it out!

Is there any trailer?

Yes, the trailer of All Of Us Is Dead is available on Youtube. Check it out till the series gets dropped.

When is the series hitting the screens?

All of Us Are Dead premieres worldwide on Friday, January 28, 2022. Netflix will drop all the episodes on the show’s release date.

What’s special about the zombie theme?

The zombie genre is always popular with viewers because it offers a completely different and unique world to explore. All of Us Are Dead will show the life of survivors after a virus has turned most people into zombies.

What can we expect from the series?

From what we know so far, All of Us Are Dead looks like it’s going to be a gruesome and thrilling look at the zombie apocalypse. The series promises plenty of action, suspense, and horror – perfect for fans of the genre!

So, if you are a die-hard fan of zombies then do not forget to watch out for the series when it comes to screens. This Korean drama is sure to keep up the level and hopefully, it won’t disappoint the viewers. Check out the series before it’s too late.