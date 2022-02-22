If you’re a fan of Korean dramas, then you’re probably already aware of the new series All of Us Are Dead. The series has been getting a lot of buzzes and for good reason! It’s a gripping tale that will keep you on the edge of your seat. Without giving too much away, the plot revolves around a group of students who are trying to survive in their high school after a zombie virus outbreak. Each episode is full of suspense and surprises, leaving viewers wanting more. If you’re looking for an addicting new drama to watch, be sure to check out All of Us Are Dead!

Lee Yoo Mi talks about her recent hit series

Lee Yoo Mi recently sat down for an interview with Hankook Ilbo and talked about her two consecutive hits, “Squid Game” from last year as well as “All of Us Are Dead.”

Lee Yoo Mi stole the hearts of many with her role in “Squid Game.” After rising to fame through this hit drama and appearing on another global phenomenon: the zombie series All Of Us Are Dead became a sensation as well!

When asked about her growing popularity Lee Yoo Mi felt overwhelmed. Lee Yoo Mi was greeted by lots of people who were congratulating her. Her parents also seemed happy to hear about it and she’s been living life happily.

Lee Yoo Mi talks about the filming of All of Us Are Dead

She further expressed about the filming of the series, saying, “The experience of filming ‘All Of Us Are Dead’ has changed my life in many ways, one being that I’ve gained great friends.”

Lee Yoo Mi’s portrayal of the selfish and elitist Nayeon in “All Of Us Are Dead” was a turning point for many viewers around the world, who had been sympathizing with her prior characters.

“While acting, I was thinking to myself, “Nayeon and I are very different,” said the actress. Meanwhile, she added, “I had fun coming up with different ideas for the character while filming.”

Lee Yoo Mi revealed about her audition

Lee Yoo Mi revealed that she never expected to get the part in All of Us Are Dead after making a mistake during her audition. “I thought I failed to do a good job during my audition,” she explained. So I asked the director later about why I got the part, and he told me that he had seen my previous works and said, ‘I trust you.’ I thought that I should repay that trust, so I worked harder during filming.

Lee Yoo Mi was not affected by hate comments

Lee Yoo Mi revealed that she doesn’t mind hate comments from fans. In fact, the actress enjoys reading them and even takes note of some particular messages which make her day!

“When I get curious, it seems like there is no end to the [responses]. I am one who will read every response in a single sitting. Hate comments do not get to me. I even feel happy when people lash out at me because it means that they are enjoying what’s happening in the show! The hate comments that I get sometimes make me feel happy because it means my acting was good enough.”

Why you should watch the All of Us Are Dead series?

All of Us Are Dead is currently getting love from fans for its thrilling storyline. The drama focuses on a group of students trapped inside their school as a zombie apocalypse breaks out outside. The series is sure to give you spine chills and keep you at the edge of your seat.

The All of Us Is Dead series is created by Lee Jae-you, Chun Sung-il, and Kim Nam-Su. It stars Park Ji-hu, Yoon Chan-young, Cho Yi-Hyun, Lomon, Yoo In-soo, and many others. If you’re a fan of those dramas, then you’ll definitely want to check out All of Us Are Dead.