While NASA and SpaceX are promoting these great milestones, there is another key advance that is receiving less attention: Astronauts finally fly in style after 40-year technology gap.

In the past 39 years, almost all space travel has been done on just two types of spacecraft: the Soviet / Russian Soyuz workhorse system and the NASA space shuttle (the exception is the Chinese space program, which has carried out six manned launches of its Shenzhou spacecraft since 2003).