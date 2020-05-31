All the missing Godzilla movies from HBO Max

HBO Max houses an impressive amount of Godzilla movies, but enough is missing. WarnerMedia's new streaming service features few exclusives right now, but it's packed with a host of older movies and TV shows at launch, especially those from Warner Bros.

The service offers a wide range of films, from White House to Detective Pikachu. It is also home to several popular movie franchises, such as DCEU, Alien, Jaws, Harry Potterand Godzilla. From the large selection of Godzilla movies currently available to HBO Max subscribers, there's the original 1954 movie, Godzilla: king of the monsters, Destroy all monsters, Ghidorah, the three-headed monster, Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla, and more. In fact, it has most of the movies in the Showa series of Godzilla movies, which lasted between 1954 and 1975.

The main reason it provides access to so many Godzilla movies is because the license rights for several of them are in the hands of the Criterion Collection, which is available on HBO Max. However, not all are in the Criterion Collection. Rights to a significant number of Godzilla Currently, the films are owned by Sony Pictures, which prevents them from being added to the HBO Max library, although it is not the explanation for each omission. Here are all the missing live action movies on HBO Max Godzilla collection.

King Kong vs. Godzilla (1962)

The 1962 crossover film pitting RKO's King Kong against the icon of Japanese pop culture was one of Toho's biggest hits. As this was only the third movie in the Godzilla franchise, this movie was made prior to Toho's decision to make Godzilla a heroic figure. So in King Kong vs. GodzillaKong is the hero who has to save Japan from the devastating villain.

Attack of All Monsters (1969)

Also titled Godzilla's Revenge, 1969 All monsters attack It is a strange installment in the series, as the main story of the film takes place in the dreams of a boy who imagines life on Monster Island with Godzilla and his son. The films are largely based on footage from previous films.

The Return of Godzilla (1984)

The first movie in the Heisei series (1984-1995) reboots the franchise, but keeps the original movie in the canon. Godzilla return It also serves as a modern retelling of the 1954 movie, as it breaks with the Godzilla tradition of fighting a new monster and focuses on Japan's efforts to defeat the creature.

Godzilla vs. Biollante (1989)

Godzilla fights against a plant-like mutated monster created from his own DNA in Godzilla vs. Biollante. Against Biollante, an antagonist of tragic origin, Godzilla is forced to face an enemy that appears to be immortal.

Godzilla vs. King Ghidorah (1991)

In Godzilla vs. King ghidorah, the main human characters use time travel to change the future of Godzilla, and for the first time in Godzilla's history, the King of Monsters battles his greatest enemy in one-on-one combat. This is also the only film in which Mecha-King Ghidorah appears.

Godzilla vs. Mothra (1992)

HBO Max offers 1964 Mothra vs. GodzillaBut it doesn't include the 1992 rematch, which features Battra, Mothra's dark counterpart, an ancient creature who believes humanity is a threat to nature. In the movie, Godzilla gets caught up in the fight between Mothra and Battra.

Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla II (1993)

Godzilla, Rodan and Mechagodzilla collide in Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla II, which tells a deep and emotional story about Godzilla's search for his son, Rodan's search to find his "brother", and humanity's efforts to defeat them both through their new creation, Mechagodzilla.

Godzilla vs. Space Godzilla (1994)

Godzilla and Mechagodzilla's replacement, Moguera, defends the planet from an alien beast in Godzilla vs. SpaceGodzilla. Created from the cells of Godzilla, SpaceGodzilla proves to be more than a rival to the titular antihero.

Godzilla vs. Destoroyah (1995)

Japan worries that Godzilla is filtering out so much radiation that it will explode in Godzilla vs. Destoroyah. The film pits a dying Godzilla against a fearsome new adversary created by the same weapon that killed its predecessor in 1954, the Oxygen Destroyer. The film, which ends the Godzilla story, is the latest installment in the Heisei series.

Godzilla (1998)

Released in 1998, Roland Emmerich's universally criticized film is the first American adaptation of Godzilla, starring Matthew Broderick as the main human character. The film reinvents Godzilla as a giant lizard escaping in New York City.

Godzilla 2000

Developed by Toho partially in response to Hollywood Godzilla, Godzilla 2000 restart the franchise, update the Godzilla design with red atomic breath and purple back tips. It also gives him a new enemy in the form of an alien invader named Orga.

Godzilla vs. Megaguirus (2000)

The second film in the Millennium series shows what happens when a scientific experiment brings a prehistoric dragonfly egg to the present. When the dragonfly transforms into the terrifying Megaguirus, Godzilla is forced to deal with him.

Godzilla, Mothra, and King Ghidorah: Giant Monsters All-Out Attack (2001)

It exists in a continuity separate from the other 2000 Godzilla Movies – This movie takes a whole new twist on Godzilla by turning him into a malevolent entity that feeds on tortured souls. The heroes of the film are the guardian monsters Mothra, Baragon, and Ghidorah. This is the first time that Godzilla has been depicted as evil, although it did not last long.

Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla (2002)

A new version of Mechagodzilla, "Kiryu" is the hero of the Japanese people in Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla. The film centers on Akane Yashiro (Yumiko Shaku), who hopes to save her country from Godzilla by piloting Kiryu and leading him to victory.

Godzilla: Tokyo S.O.S. (2003)

Godzilla: Tokyo S.O.S. – a direct sequel to Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla – Continues the battle of Godzilla with his robotic counterpart, and also throws Mothra into the mix. To defeat Godzilla, Mothra must team up with Kiryu.

Godzilla: Final Wars (2004)

The latest installment in the Millennium series, Godzilla: Final Wars, see the Monster King go through enemy after enemy. The movie is packed with missing Godzilla characters like Rodan, King Caesar, Hedorah, and an updated version of Gigan. There's even a cameo that ridicules 1998 Godzilla movie.

Godzilla (2014)

Directed by Gareth Edwards, Godzilla reinvents the character as an ancestral force of nature whose main responsibility is to preserve the balance of nature. To protect that balance, Godzilla rises from the depths of the ocean to face two giant creatures, known as M.U.T.O.s. This is the movie that MonsterVerse released from Legendary, which now includes Kong: Skull Island, Godzilla: king of the monstersand next Godzilla vs Kong.

Shin Godzilla (2016)

Shin Godzilla is Toho's last attempt to restart the Godzilla franchise. Once again, Godzilla is terrorizing Japan, but this time in different ways, as its grotesque new design comes with a drastically different set of abilities that are unique to this version of the character.

