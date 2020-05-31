All the times Trump threatened to regulate social media on Twitter before the executive order

President Trump has accused Twitter of being biased against him and other conservatives for years. Does the platform only have something for him?

United States President Donald Trump has a long history of using Twitter to complain about Twitter. He may only be taking action now, but the Commander-in-Chief has issued threats to the platform for years.

The last chapter in Trump v. Twitter is an executive order issued on Thursday. The order came after Trump tweeted that mail ballots are highly susceptible to election fraud, which is untrue. Under Twitter's new policy for sharing misinformation, the site tagged the inaccurate tweet with a link for more information on mail-in ballots. President Trump was not happy with having his incorrect post tagged with a source with the correct information, and responded with this executive order.

Keep scrolling to continue reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

Related: President Trump To Sign Executive Social Media Order Tomorrow

However, Trump has lobbied for some sort of action against social media for years. In his view, and in the eyes of the conservative United States, social media platforms have a liberal and left bias and support the Democratic Party. Conservatives claim that the bias leads to a disproportionate number of pro-Republican jobs blocked. Years of independent and partisan studies have shown this claim to be false, but historically conservatives have claimed that media bias since before the Internet existed was never proven correct, so the facts don't matter this time either. . Here's a look at Trump's history of battles with Twitter.

A misinterpretation of bias

Trump's campaign against anti-Republican bias that doesn't really exist has been incredibly consistent. It's such a big part of his presidential agenda that there was a social media summit held at the White House in 2019, focused on allowing conservatives to complain about being censored. In practice, it was primarily an echo chamber from the right of people who misunderstand moderation policies and praise Donald Trump. These claims are fueled by tweets like this:

Twitter has removed many people from my account and, most importantly, they have apparently done something that makes it much more difficult to join: they have slowed growth to the point where it is obvious to everyone. A few weeks ago it was a rocket, now it is an airship! Total bias? – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 26, 2018

It's hard to explain why people were "removed" from Trump's account since he didn't provide any sources or evidence, but if he actually monitored his follower count and noticed a decrease, it may be explainable. In July 2018, Twitter removed millions of bot accounts across the platform. The move could have affected Donald Trump's account, but it also affected Barack Obama and many other important accounts that would have had bot followers. However, the claim that Twitter did "something that makes it much more difficult to join" seems completely unfounded.

I continue to monitor the censorship of AMERICAN CITIZENS on social media platforms. This is the United States of America, and we have what is known as FREEDOM OF SPEECH! We are closely monitoring and observing! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 3, 2019

How can it be possible that James Woods (and many others), a strong but responsible conservative voice, is banned from Twitter? Social media and fake news, along with his partner, the Democratic Party, have no idea of ​​the problems that are being caused. VERY UNFAIR! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 4, 2019

A trip through Trump's Twitter story reveals a potential reason why he and right-wing political commentators believe they are being silenced: They don't seem to understand how social media platforms work. The James Woods situation, for example, was a temporary ban that he was told would only do so until he deleted a post encouraging men to refrain from voting. It was a clear violation of Twitter's policies. Similarly, a far-right conservative once tried to sue Twitter for banning it in a post. The publication asked followers for donations to help him murder a Black Lives Matter activist.

Examples like these indicate that these people do not realize that Twitter is not a public forum for freedom of expression. The site, like other platforms, has moderation policies by choice. If they wanted, all social media platforms could randomly ban anyone they wanted, and would face no legal consequences. And ironically, according to the Media Matters review group, conservative posts are more common on some platforms, and get significantly more engagement than posts from impartial or left-wing publishers. So not only does the perceived anti-conservative bias not exist, but the data shows that people who identify with that political alignment have a much stronger presence on social media.

More: Could President Trump Realistically Close Twitter?

Source: Media Matters, Donald trump (Twitter)

Could President Trump realistically shut down Twitter?