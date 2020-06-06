The Denver Broncos are one of the most successful teams in the NFL.

Since 1975, Denver has won eight AFC championships and three Super Bowl titles. The Broncos have eight leading members inducted into the Pro Soccer Hall of Fame, which includes legendary quarterback John Elway, running backs Floyd Little and Terrell Davis, and tight end Shannon Sharpe.

But when it comes to the best of the best, who are the players who can line up at the Mount Rushmore in the Denver Broncos? Read below for a list of the top four players in Broncos franchise history.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE NFL COVERAGE AT FOXNEWS.COM

** **

JOHN ELWAY

Simply put, Broncos legend John Elway is the best quarterback in franchise history.

Elway, the No. 1 overall pick in the 1983 NFL Draft, was a nine-time Pro Bowler, a three-time All-Pro, and currently holds Broncos franchise records in finishes (4,123), attempts (7,250), passing yards. (51,475), pass touchdowns (300) and career wins (148).

Elway was a two-time Super Bowl champion, Super Bowl MVP, and is a member of the Broncos' Ring of Honor, the 1990s NFL team, and the NFL's 100th anniversary all-time team.

Elway was inducted into the Professional Soccer Hall of Fame in 2004, which was his first year of eligibility.

TERRELL DAVIS

As good as Elway was to the Broncos, the franchise didn't win a Super Bowl until running back Terrell Davis secured the backfield.

Davis, selected in the sixth round of the 1995 draft, is the Broncos' best running back with 7,607 rushing yards. In the 1997 postseason, Davis had eight rushing touchdowns, which still holds the playoff record.

Davis, a two-time Super Bowl champion and Super Bowl XXXII MVP, was a three-time Pro Bowler, three times selected for the NFL All-Pro First Team and MVP in 1998. He is the only player in league history with over 2,000 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns in a single season.

Davis was inducted into the Professional Soccer Hall of Fame in 2017.

RUSHMORE MOUNTING OF ALL BEARS TIMES: 4 BEST PLAYERS IN FRANCHISE HISTORY

SHANNON SHARPE

Three-time Super Bowl champion Shannon Sharpe retired as the NFL's absolute leader in receptions (815), receiving yards (10,060) and touchdowns (62) for a tight end. He was an eight-time Pro Bowler, five-time All-Pro, which included four first-team picks, and was a member of the 1990s NFL team.

Sharpe, a seventh-round pick in the 1990 NFL Draft, ended his 14-year career with 815 catches for 10,060 yards and 62 touchdowns in 203 games. He was inducted into the Professional Soccer Hall of Fame in 2011.

RUSHMORE MOUNTING OF ALL TIMES RAVENS: 4 BEST PLAYERS IN THE HISTORY OF THE FRANCHISE

VON MILLER

Is it premature to put Von Miller at the Denver Broncos Mount Rushmore? Absolutely not.

At 31, Miller already has a Hall of Fame resume, and he still has productive years ahead of him.

Chosen with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft, he was the 2011 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, and is already the best defensive player in franchise history. He is seven times All-Pro, eight times Pro Bowler, and was a member of the NFL All-Decade team in 2010.

Heading into the 2020-21 NFL season, Miller holds Broncos franchise records in career sacks (106) and sacks in a single season (18.5 in 2012). In Super Bowl 50 against the Carolina Panthers, Miller had 2.5 sacks and was named the game's most valuable player.