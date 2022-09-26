ADVERTISEMENT

The idiol of Islam preacher and motivational speaker

Allama Qarazawi passed away on 26/09/2022, he was a symbol of the greatness of Islam and the Islamic Umme

Allama. Qarazawi’s life was a life of patience and perseverance.

Allama Qarazawi was a figure of the Muslim Brotherhood who has played an active and active role in the history of the Brotherhood since Imam Hasan al-Banna Shaheed till today.

All the modern debates on Islamic sciences remain incomplete without Allama Qardawi.

He was the only person in the world of Islam, whom every religion, every school of thought and every ideology was respected wholeheartedly.

Karzawi is no more, the truth is that there is not much left now.

May Allah forgive and grant patience to the entire ummah.

Allama’s departure is no less than a shock for the entire Ummat E Muslima.