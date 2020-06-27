Alleged assault on black politician highlights lack of racial diversity in Europe

Earlier this month, Margaritis Schinas, a senior member of the European Commission, told the Financial Times that an incident like the murder of Floyd and the protests that followed "probably would not occur in Europe on this scale."

"I don't think we now have problems in Europe that are blatantly related to police brutality or race issues that transcend our systems," said Schinas. "But we do have a problem in Europe, which is the problem of inequalities and income distribution: doing the best for all of what we have."

But a recent account by another European leader suggests otherwise. Pierette Herzberger-Fofana, a German member of the European Parliament, who is black, said in an EU debate on racism earlier this month that she had been "a victim of police violence" in an act that she believed had "underlying racist tendencies" .

She told the EU Parliament that after seeing nine officers harassing two black youths in Brussels the night before speaking in Parliament, she came over to film the incident. She said that "the police officers approached me, took the phone from me and four of those armed police officers brutally pushed me against the wall," and that when they told the officers that she was a deputy they did not believe her.

The alleged incident is being investigated by the Brussels Public Prosecutor's Office, following requests from the Herzberger-Fofana and Brussels-Noord police. A spokesperson for the Brussels-Noord Police said of the incident that nothing more than "normal procedure" was followed.

During that same debate, Ursula Von der Leyen, President of the Commission, said: "People protesting on our streets, in our countries, on the other side of the Atlantic and throughout the world are raising their voices, eager to be heard. It is time that we did more than listen. It is time that we talk about racism, openly and honestly.

He then identified a problem that has long persisted in the EU institutions: a clear lack of racial diversity. "Let's look around here … diversity is not represented, and I will be the first to admit that things are no better at the College of Commissioners."

Critics may wonder why it took so long for a top EU figure to tackle this problem.

According to the European Network Against Racism, the 2019 European elections resulted in only 5% of those elected to parliament from ethnic minority groups, despite racial and ethnic minorities representing at least 10% of the total population of the EU. That number is estimated to have dropped to 4% after Brexit, as the UK had a comparatively high number of MEPs belonging to racial and ethnic minorities.

So why does the EU have a blind spot in diversity? Samira Rafaela, a Dutch MEP, says that "lack of representation and lack of shared power" at the highest levels of EU policy has led to "systematic exclusion". "I draw a direct line between that (lack of) responsibility and the poor representation of the diversity of Europe in its political institution," he adds.

Alice Bah Kunke, a Swedish MEP, agrees that a limited desire to share power leads to exclusion. "If you've been in politics for 30 years, it's hard to admit that you need to look beyond your normal group and include people who have very different life experiences for you."

"But if you stick to this way of doing things, you create a unique and increasingly elite group at the top of the pile."

This vision exists across the political spectrum. Syed Kamall, who before Brexit was co-chair of European conservatives and reformers, says there is "complacency" in Brussels that "having 27 different (mostly white) countries, the EU is by definition diverse." But nothing could be further from the truth.

Elite groups entrenched in power

Although it has less harsh power than other EU institutions, representation in parliament is considered especially important. "We are the only EU institution chosen directly from EU citizens and we must represent them appropriately," says Mónica Semedo, a Luxembourg MEP. However, he goes on to point out that possibly the EU's most powerful body, the Commission, has an even worse problem.

"Looking at the College of Commissioners there is no ethnic diversity, this is also the case for their teams. Didn't black people apply? What is the success rate for minority applicants? These questions should make us look carefully at the application. and selection processes. "

This is where the impact in the real world begins to sharpen. "The form that an EU policy has, the moment it leaves the EU institutions, determines the wave effects it will have when the policy comes into force, says Rafaela." The less diversity there is in this phase of policy shaping, the less inclusive a policy will be. "

Kunke says who ends up in key roles boils down to what the EU decides are its priorities, and what kinds of life experiences best meet these challenges. "It could be your experience as an economist, or it could be that you have experienced running away from a war-torn country and having lived as a refugee. It is obvious to me that both are competencies worth having in European politics at the moment." "

Semedo adds that "people affected by specific problems such as discrimination, exclusion, marginalization, will need specific measures to overcome injustice … It is not possible to legislate in a meaningful way without involving those directly affected."

Even talking about these things has been difficult for some. "Having the conversation is difficult, but getting someone to have the conversation is equally difficult," says Rafaela. "Regardless of my personal experience as a young MEP of color, I am surprised by the evasion of some."

Kamall describes a time when he pointed out to his colleagues that if they wanted a clear vision of the diversity of the EU, "look at the faces of the cleaners leaving the building early in the morning and contrast that with the incoming MEPs and white officials " He says the then-green leader "told me he had missed the point and that the cleaners were women," and that another official sent an email to congratulate him, "but he corrected me, explaining that they were not only cleaners but also security guards. who increased the racial diversity of the EU institutions. "

If having this conversation is difficult, the change will be more difficult and will require courageous leadership. Kunke says that even those who claim to want this change "are simply afraid and not brave enough to take risks that could lead to loss of power."

The risk is that if any attempt to be more representative fails, then that elite group she described will become more entrenched and more exclusive. And that, as Kunke points out, has ramifications for all EU citizens: "Do you really want people to be afraid of making difficult decisions at the top of European politics?"