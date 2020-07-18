Alleged gunman & # 39; Rambo & # 39; arrested in the Black Forest of Germany

An alleged gunman nicknamed "Rambo" was arrested after a five-day manhunt in Germany's Black Forest.

Yves Rausch, 31, fled into the forest near Oppenau after a confrontation with four police officers that ended with him drawing a gun and taking up his weapons.

Officers were investigating reports of a man prowling through a forest shack when they found Rausch, the BBC reported.

More than 2,500 officers combed the forest, using thermal detectors and dogs.

Rausch was found hiding in a bush with four pistols in front of him and an ax in his lap.

Emergency services blocked access to the Ramsbach district of Oppenau, Germany yesterday.AP

"I am very relieved, I think you can draw a line in a really extraordinary situation for our small town," Mayor Uwe Gaiser told the Associated Press, according to the BBC.

Ten years ago, Rausch spent three years in a youth center for shooting a woman with a crossbow; Last year, he was found in possession of child pornography while under investigation for possession of explosives, the BBC reported.

