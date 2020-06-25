Alleged Jussie Smollett attackers will not testify against him because police refuse to return his property

The brothers who claim they were paid by "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett to mount a racist and homophobic attack on him have now declared that they are unwilling to testify against him.

Brothers Abel and Ola Osundario were brought into public view in 2019 when they told police that the actor had paid them $ 3,500 to jump him on a Chicago street in an effort to raise his profile because he was unhappy with his role. in the Fox drama.

Originally, the brothers had been cooperating with the police while trying to determine whether or not Smollett was faking the test. They were on board to testify against the "Empire" actor, but have now changed their minds in part because of how the police handled the evidence seized from their home more than a year ago.

JUSSIE SMOLLETT APPOINTS PROTESTS IN LEGAL BATTLE, CLAIMS POLICE MISCONDUCT COVERED IN DENIAL OF GIVING DOCUMENTS

His attorney, Gloria Schmidt Rodríguez, told CBS 2 in Chicago that the Osundario brothers have changed their minds because they feel that the Chicago Police Department is withholding some of the items seized from their home in a February 2019 raid that was executed while they were still under suspicion However, the duo claims they are still being treated as suspects and that the items seized in the raid are still being hidden from them.

"More than a year has passed and they need to give us back our things," Abel Osundairo told the media.

He added: "I would understand if we were accused in the case, which we are not."

Items seized during that raid reportedly included a 9mm weapon and ammunition that Abel legally owned.

JUSSIE SMOLLETT DOUBLE JEOPARDY CLAIM WITHDRAWN BY THE JUDGE

Abel filed a police report and the brothers are allegedly in an administrative dispute with the police department to try to secure their property. CBS 2 confirmed that the Chicago police are still in possession of the weapon, which is kept as evidence. Police said they will comply with a judge's order to release any evidence.

Schmidt Rodríguez's office did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Smollett 37 was initially accused by Cook County prosecutors of falsely reporting to police that the alleged false attack was real. Sixteen charges of disorderly conduct originally filed against him were dismissed and Cook County Circuit Judge Michael Toomin found Smollett's first charge to be invalid.

After another investigation by special counsel Dan Webb, six counts of the same charges were filed against Smollett, of which he pleaded not guilty earlier this year.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Smollett, who is black and gay, told police at the time of the alleged attack that two masked men attacked him while walking home in the early hours of January 29, 2019. He said they made racist and homophobic slurs, beat him up and wrapped a noose around his neck before fleeing, and that at least one of his attackers was a white man who told him he was in "MAGA country", referring to President Trump's campaign slogan, "Make America Great Again ".