Allen West criticizes Chicago leaders: "I didn't know that Columbus was responsible" for the recent murders

Newly elected Texas Republican Party President Allen West said Friday that the attack on the Christopher Columbus statues in Chicago is a "distraction" from the violence that has erupted.

"If you look at all the killings and the situation that is going on in Chicago, you wouldn't know that Christopher Columbus was responsible for that," Lt. Col. West told "Fox & Friends."

"So obviously you had to tear down his statue and that will solve all the killings and the crime that is going on."

Workers arrived under cover of darkness early Friday to remove a Christopher Columbus statue from Chicago's Grant Park, a week after protesters clashed with city police as they attempted to tear down the statue.

The statue was removed in part to ease tensions between protesters and police as unrest continues in the country's third-largest city, the Chicago Tribune reported.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot made the decision to remove the statue, as well as another Columbus statue in Little Italy on Thursday, according to FOX 32 in Chicago.

Videos and still images posted on social media showed the statue wrapped in cloth when a crane stopped to remove it from a pedestal before leaving.

West said liberal and progressive public officials are joining forces with "mobs and the culture of cancellation."

"I can't understand what Christopher Columbus has to do with George Floyd, but I suppose nonetheless that Rahm Emanuel, the former mayor of Chicago, said that a good crisis is never wasted." We continue to see the actions and activities of the left regarding that mantra. "