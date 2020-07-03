Allie Beth Stuckey: Harvard graduate misguided for blaming Trump supporters for shooting a 'stab' video but it deserves grace

When Harvard graduate Claira Janover posted a video on TikTok stating her disgust at people who say "all lives matter", she probably didn't expect the widespread backlash on the internet, let alone termination of her employment at Deloitte.

In later TikTok videos, he criticizes Deloitte for his "cowardice" and claims: "Trump supporters took my job from me" because of his videos "defending Black Lives Matter."

But, that's not what seemed to have happened. Social media users were not horrified because she publicly supports Black Lives Matter, as many people do; they were surprised by the aggression with which Janover spoke about people who represent a different point of view.

In the original video, Janover said he would like to "stab" people who claim that "all lives matter." She continued: "While you are fighting and bleeding, I show you my paper cut and tell you:" My cut also matters. "

While we can assume that you are drawing an analogy of what you see as illogical to say "all lives matter", it is still an unusually cruel way of making a point. His impertinent use of violent images is what drew people's anger, and for that reason, presumably, he lost his job at Deloitte.

Some commentators have pointed out that this is an example of the "culture cancellation" that conservatives often complain about and that it is therefore hypocritical that conservatives applaud Deloitte for her decision. I do not agree. The culture of cancellation generally seeks to ruin the lives of people who violated political correctness a few or decades ago. That is not what happened here.

Janover's comments clarified the violence at best and threatened it at worst. That's the kind of thing that, even before the age of Twitter and TikTok, had always laid off employees of major companies. It is poorly reflected in the employer. Declaring a political opinion is one thing; Publicly speaking about stabbing someone who disagrees with you, even sarcastically, is another.

Janover claims to have received death threats from "Trump supporters," and if that's true, it's wrong. No one should be subjected to threats of violence, empty or not. Janover simply needs to realize that that also includes people who disagree with her.

Since I'm sure she didn't feel like those who allegedly threatened her were joking, many didn't take her TikTok video as a joke either. It's probably a good rule of thumb not to be serious or mocking about attacking and killing people who have different political views than you do.

The best outcome would be for Janover to learn a valuable lesson: Don't trivialize violence, and definitely don't post about it online, and get on with your life. We shouldn't expect the worst for her. We all make mistakes. Where leftist culture refuses to offer grace, we must extend it.

Unfortunately, from what we can see, Janover is not interested in self-reflection. His subsequent TikTok videos blaming Trump supporters for their problems demonstrate a surprising lack of self-awareness and an unwillingness to take responsibility for his words. In my opinion, you shouldn't apologize to the crowd of faceless internet users, but you would do well to show more respect to your former employer than to call them cowards. It is hard to imagine that such an attitude bodes well for future job prospects.

It seems that Janover's disposition is characteristic of many members of the elite on the left who believe that even the most intensely aggressive speech is appropriate and without responsibility in real life, as long as it is for the "right" cause. Viral videos of predominantly female protesters shouting profanity on the faces of police officers show that many believe that standards of decency and respect do not apply to people undertaking the noble fight for awakening.

Freedom of expression is vital for a prosperous society. Of course, nobody's speech should be punished or inhibited by the government, and companies must foster an environment that allows and accepts a diversity of views. But there have always been expectations that employers have of their employees when it comes to public conduct. Deloitte drew the line in violent analogies on TikTok, and it seems reasonable.

What can the rest of us learn? That the words we use matter, and we must be wise and respectful in choosing them. And, when we fail, because we all do, we must take responsibility and take our mistakes. And when others make mistakes, we must offer forgiveness in return. If we as a society fulfilled these three things: wisdom, personal responsibility and grace, we would all be much better.

