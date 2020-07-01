Allied Wallet and CEO Ahmad Khawaja Gives it Back to the Armed Service Veterans

The CEO Ahmad Khawaja and his company, Allied Wallet, is recognized as a global leading provider of mainstream online payment processing . Not just this, the company has also made its place among the multi-currency merchant services. It is also known as a PCI Level 1 secured payment gateway. Furthermore, the company is recognized by the United Service Organizations for its extraordinary support for the men and women of the United States, military and their families.

The company has been doing a lot for the society as a whole. The journey of the Allied Wallet has not been so smooth. The company had to go through a lot of hurdles, lately and Dr Ahmad Khawaja has been helping the startups in their struggle of achieving something big. The company has also made it a point to contribute to the society, and thus, assist them in doing something unique so that they can also look forward to have a better life in the coming days. Not just this, the CEO thinks that it is essential to ensure that he gives it back to the society that has given so much to him.

Allied Wallet: Significant contributions to different groups

Allied Wallet started getting its recognition globally for their significant contributions to groups like the American Red Cross , Eagle and Badge Foundation, After-School All-Stars, Brent Shapiro Foundation, ASACP , Action Innocence, From the Heart Productions, Hope for Change International, Los Angeles Police Canine Association, and STAR Team for the Children . Apart from these groups, the Allied Wallet has leveraged their “Fintech” success to support the United States veterans. Thus, they publicly support and contribute to the United Service Organizations, Wounded Warrior Project , and Paralyzed Veterans of America .

Ahmad Khawaja: Promoting the well-being and safety of the Allies

Allied Wallet says that they have got quite a bit of business along with a sizeable staff in the United States with offices in California, New York, and Arizona. He says that it is extremely important to give it back to the brave individuals who engage themselves in the fight for freedom and daily safety. Dr. Ahmad Khawaja said that as a global company, it becomes crucial to support and promote the well-being and safety of all of our allies.”

Further, Allied Wallet has a core business goal and that is to connect the buyers and the sellers on a global scale. Allied Wallet, thus, strives to interconnect the people internationally and thus, break down all the borders in order to make sure that everyone gets a platform to offer and share their products and services in a more convenient manner. Allied Wallet’s global contributions to various countries shows true devotion to the betterment of the world as well as gives a fair idea about their commitment to the society as a whole. It takes just a heart to do something for the country, and Allied Wallet has always been known for such steps.