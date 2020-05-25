Allied Wallet CEO Andy Khawaja Featured On Cover of Silicon Review and Titled as the Creator of the Cloud

Allied Wallet CEO and Founder, Dr Andy Khawaja is renowned as a global leading provider of online credit card processing. Recently, the CEO was featured on the cover of Silicon Review in an article entitled as “The Creator of the Virtual Wallet and Eventually the Cloud.” The CEO Andy Khawaja of Allied Wallet has been showcased in publications globally. He further talked about his contributions to assure technological advancement. Today, Allied Wallet stands to be one of the best rated companies in terms of its practices, and his humanitarian efforts too. Alongside, Dr Andy Khawaja is referred to as a “kingpin of the e-commerce space” in this issue of the Silicon Review. He was also recognized as the creator of the “cloud.”

Allied Wallet: Service model

Dr Andy Khawaja explained his journey throughout wherein he talked about the service model that he had created almost a decade ago. He has planned things that required proper organization and management, and then he had ideas to back things up, and then he thought about provisions to maintain them. He thoughts of ways to secure the private data that was available then over a certified, PCI Level 1 secured system. He took it as the basis of his payment hatrway services. Certainly, this wasn’t at all easy for him as he had to overcome a lot of hurdles to gain the success that we see him enjoying today.

Dr Andy Khawaja proud of his team, Allied Wallet

The CEO, Dr Andy Khawaja says that it is all about the efforts of the top notch team that has a vision yo overcome all the challenges and thus, he finally had a committed team with a vision to take the company forward. Of course, it’s all because of the team and the CEO’s contributions in the field of technology that had enabled their company to offer the state-of-the-art payment service for websites. Also, it led a provision to protect the payments for both the business owners and the online shoppers to secure their transactions without a second thought. Andy Khawaja’s influence and vision sparked a constant shift in the field of technology and he mentioned about that in the Cover of the Silicon Review regarding how he paved the way for e-commerce merchants. Also, he talked about how Allied Wallet grew to be a successful global provider over the years.