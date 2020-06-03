Allied Wallet CEO Andy Khawaja’s Discussion on Accepting International Payments Online in The Boss”

Andy Khawaja discusses the current state of the global e-commerce market in Start Your Business Magazine. He also kept on highlighting his talk on the ongoing success of his company Allied Wallet. The company happened to be a popular international service that is meant for accepting payments online, and he had talked about this innovation in an article that was entitled as The Boss. Before we dive deep into the discussion and how he carried things ahead during his interview, let me tell a bit about the company. Andy Khasaja is regarded as a world class entrepreneur who is also the CEO of Allied Wallet and it’s this very company that has made him such a huge success.

Allied Wallet is a global leader when it comes to multi currency merchant services. It also expertise in the field of credit card processing and is regarded as a PCI Level 1 secured payment gateway. In a nutshell, one can mention that the basic functionality of Allied Wallet revolves around the fact that it enables the websites and other mobile devices to accept easy payments without any hassle. To carry forward his discussion, he went on talking about the unique practices and all those considerations that Allied Wallet had incorporated into its business. He believes that all those must be counted as mandatory issues during his course of accepting online payments beyond the domestic borders.

Allied Wallet: Educating people had been the key

The CEO of Allied Wallet, Dr Andy Khawaja even says that the prime motif of the organization was not just to make profits, but at the same time, it believed in providing the best kinds of services. Such unique business considerations were meant to boost the e-commerce industry while making sure that they are educating people alongside. He further mentioned the fact that it really became hard to believe that a bank was so pessimistic when it was all about the technical perspectives. Therefore, he used to design quite a large section of his speech based on the fact of educating people around. He used to talk about different systems and protocols that would not just ease their tasks in the organization, but at the same time, would boost the growth of the industry.

E-commerce transactions taken to an all new level

Dr Andy Khawaja, who happens to be the CEO of Allied Wallet went on saying that it was not an easy feat to take up an e-commerce platform as Allied Wallet on an international scale. Partnering with banks to process the transactions was not so easy! Securing the solutions was yet another challenge. However, Dr Andy Khawaja did not let anything ruin his passion down. Therefore, it was all due to his dedication that drove the organization to such a height of success.