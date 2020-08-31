Allied Wallet CEO, Dr Ahmad Khawaja tagged as the “Job Creator” on New Wealth & Finance Cover

Dr Ahmad Khawaja has been an inspiration for today’s youth. He is the one who stands as the backbone of this successful organization, Allied Wallet. The Allied Wallet is being regarded as the global leading provider of mainstream online payment processing. Just sometimes back then the CEO of Allied Wallet, Dr Ahmad Khawaja was recently featured on the cover of the Wealth & Finance magazine. Dr Khawaja is known as the E-commerce CEO of the year in an article that talks particularly about him, thereby tagging him as the Job Creator. Whatsoever, he is held as an inspiration for the struggling entrepreneurs all due to his ability to create jobs as well as for his potential to offer new opportunities to the aspirants. Allied Wallet made a way for all those business people to come up with a provision so that they can offer all their products and services online without any trouble. These business owners have employed countless numbers of people to support their new found business in return.

Allied Wallet: Paving a path for employment

Dr Ahmad Khawaja said that a lot of young minds are going wasted only because we aren’t able to offer ample job opportunities to them. Therefore, he is looking forward to assurance that Allied Wallet comes up with new job opportunities. Thus, the organization is giving a chance to the millennials so that they can conduct trade and finance at ease without the financials. Not just this, as more and more job opportunities will be there, it would consequently raise the country’s economy as well. He has witnessed a lot of struggle all throughout his life, and thus, he tells these youth to take inspirations from his battles and make sure that they do not stop dreaming big ever in their lives.

Dr Ahmad Khawaja considers workplace culture to be an important factor behind the success of the organization

Dr Ahmad Khawaja, being the CEO of Allied Wallet counts the workplace culture to be the most significant factor behind the success of his organization and thus, he makes sure that all his offices are coordinating amongst each with peace and mutual understanding. He says that he focuses on the team, and also looks after the success of each and every team member. He is thankful to his team that has successfully come up with such innovative ideas, and thus, it is the success of the team that is bound to drive the success of the organization as a whole. He takes adequate care of the needs and desires of his team members so that everything falls in place, and makes sure that none of his team members are working with dissatisfaction. He believes that when employees of an organization are happy, success is sure to follow! He suggests all the aspiring CEOs to take care of the same!